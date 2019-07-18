Here’s the Scoop!

Ice cream started its culinary journey somewhere between 618 and 97 B.C. with a Chinese guy named (no kidding) King Tang of Shang, according to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA). The ingredients sound a lot less delicious than the sweet treat we eat today: Buffalo milk, flour, and camphor. Tang seemed to be pretty passionate about the stuff though; he had 94 ice men on staff to make it.

A contradicting account from icecreamhistory.com claims it was the Persians who deserve credit because they poured fruit on snow and ate it. Any self-repsecting ice cream aficionado will tell you that is called a sno-cone.

The list of possible origins and contributions to the creation of ice cream has credits going to the Arabs, Marco Polo, Italy, a French wedding, and in some truly revisionist history, Martha Washington.

Despite the efforts to topple ice cream from its perch as the world’s favorite dessert, the sweet treat prevailed. In 2017, the industry contributed $11 billion dollars to the economy. And back in 1984, President Ronald Regan gave ice cream its national recognition.

Here’s a list of places in the Coachella Valley to mark the occasion this month starting with one of the latest shops to open.