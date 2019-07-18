Here’s the Scoop!

Ice cream started its culinary journey somewhere between 618 and 97 B.C. with a Chinese guy named (no kidding) King Tang of Shang, according to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA). The ingredients sound a lot less delicious than the sweet treat we eat today: Buffalo milk, flour, and camphor. Tang seemed to be pretty passionate about the stuff though; he had 94 ice men on staff to make it.
A contradicting account from icecreamhistory.com claims it was the Persians who deserve credit because they poured fruit on snow and ate it. Any self-repsecting ice cream aficionado will tell you that is called a sno-cone.
The list of possible origins and contributions to the creation of ice cream has credits going to the Arabs, Marco Polo, Italy, a French wedding, and in some truly revisionist history, Martha Washington.
Despite the efforts to topple ice cream from its perch as the world’s favorite dessert, the sweet treat prevailed. In 2017, the industry contributed $11 billion dollars to the economy. And back in 1984, President Ronald Regan gave ice cream its national recognition.
Here’s a list of places in the Coachella Valley to mark the occasion this month starting with one of the latest shops to open.
Holey Scoops, Palm Desert
A 2017 IDFA survey found that most ice cream shops are family owned and operated. One of the valley’s newest places is a traditional parlour conceived and operated by the brother and sister team of Becca and Aaron Brukman.
Long Beach natives, they both attended the University of Arizona, Becca majoring in political science, and Aaron in business and marketing. Older, Becca graduated first and was hired in Washington, D.C. as deputy press secretary for Rep. Alan Lowenthal before taking a job as communications director for Rep. Dwight Evans. Aaron’s degree took him to the other Washington as an area operations manager, and then as an area manager for internet retail behemoth Amazon.
After finding success in both their chosen fields, they felt like they had “been there, done that”. The time was right to activate the big plan: owning a business together. Young and fun, they both had an interest in the food industry, and both loved the desert where they spent holidays as kids. It all came together: ice cream and Palm Desert.
Since December of last year, the friendly duo has been serving up classics like regular and sugar cones filled with any of their 12 different flavors, sundaes, banana splits, and housemade frozen bananas. Their fun side comes out in their specialties like the made-to-order, warm, cookie ice-cream sandwich; the thick, creamy milkshakes served in your own tropical floatie, and two decadent ice cream pies.
In honor of National Ice Cream Day, they are offering their first 20 customers a free Holey Scoops tote bag.
The magic of Holey Scoops is the brother-sister duo of Becca and Aaron Brukman.
Here are a few more delights to check out:
Ice Cream & Shop(pe), Palm Springs, icecreamandshop.com
Sabores Handcrafted Ice Cream, Coachella, 760-777-2917
Kreem, Palm Springs, ilovekreem.com
Nitroinfusions, La Quinta, nitroinfusions.com
La Michoacana, Cathedral City, lamichoacanaicecreamparlor.com
Lappert’s Palm Springs, lappertspalmsprings.com
Great Shakes, Palm Springs, greatshakes.com
Monster Shakes, Palm Springs, mostershakesps.com
Tutti Frutti, Palm Springs, 760-322-0101
Hielo Sno, Rancho Mirage, hielosno.business.site
Swirlyz Frozen Yogurt, Palm Deert 760-776-8787
Flavors, Palm Desert, 760-776-8898
Beach House Yogurt, Palm Desert, beachhouseyogurt.com