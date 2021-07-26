cafe la jefa palm springs

Cool Beans

Here are 4 stops to make in Greater Palm Springs when iced coffee comes calling — each of these shops offers a unique blend of flavors.

Lizbeth Scordo Current Guide, Restaurants

Café La Jefa is located inside Flannery Exchange on North Palm Canyon in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRISTINA FRARY

In honor of Iced Coffee Day on Aug. 26 — or any moment that calls for a chilly hit of caffeine — sip these crafty Coachella Valley creations.

Café de Olla Cold Brew

Café La Jefa

Erika Flannery, owner of this poppy new patio café in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District, has turned the spiced coffee drink she grew up with in Mexico into a cold brew fit for the desert. Using beans from Central Oregon-based roaster Sisters Coffee, she brews the drink with orange peel, clove, and  brown sugar and serves it over ice.  cafelafjefa.com

Java Tuxedo

Java Caliente

The latest outpost of this coffee, tea, and juice bar at the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City offers plenty of decadent drinks to wash down its daily baked pastries, including this two-tone chocolate-lover’s pick made with both dark and white mocha, espresso, and milk and blended to icy perfection. aguacalientecasinos.com

Iced Pistachio  Rose Latte

Ernest Coffee

“You’re drinking a pistachio rose latte, again?” said no one ever. The popular Stumptown-serving shop on the site of the historic Palm Springs tiki haven Don the Beachcomber uses house-made pistachio orgeat syrup, rose-infused demerara sugar, and almond milk for this unusual concoction served hot or on the rocks. ernestcoffee.com

icedcoffeeday

PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES

Banana Coffee

Ding Tea

For a boost of caffeine and potassium, try this La Quinta bubble tea shop’s fruit-infused beverage, a Vietnamese coffee latte made with sweetened condensed milk and blended with fresh banana and cinnamon. You can amp it up with interesting add-ins like aloe vera or lychee jelly. fb.com/dingtealaquinta

