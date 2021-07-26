Cool Beans

Java Tuxedo

Java Caliente

The latest outpost of this coffee, tea, and juice bar at the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City offers plenty of decadent drinks to wash down its daily baked pastries, including this two-tone chocolate-lover’s pick made with both dark and white mocha, espresso, and milk and blended to icy perfection. aguacalientecasinos.com

Iced Pistachio Rose Latte

Ernest Coffee

“You’re drinking a pistachio rose latte, again?” said no one ever. The popular Stumptown-serving shop on the site of the historic Palm Springs tiki haven Don the Beachcomber uses house-made pistachio orgeat syrup, rose-infused demerara sugar, and almond milk for this unusual concoction served hot or on the rocks. ernestcoffee.com