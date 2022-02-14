Things to Do This Week, Feb. 14-21

Take tours of two Albert Frey creations during Modernism Week, which begins Feb. 17 and runs for 11 days.
© J. PAUL GETTY TRUST. JULIUS SHULMAN PHOTOGRAPHY ARCHIVE RESEARCH LIBRARY AT THE GETTY RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LOS ANGELES.
Valentine’s Day: Feb. 14
For that special someone in your life, we have six suggestions for a gift that have "only in the desert written all over them. Check Greater Palm Springs restaurants for that special meal in our calendar.
Hershey Felder: Feb. 15–16
Felder transforms into pianist Fryderyk Chopin before the eyes of audience members at Palm Desert’s McCallum Theatre, playing his way through a reenactment of a piano lesson the composer taught in 1948.
Dino and Dinah: Feb. 16
Enjoy the music, comedy and the all-around high jinx of two iconic midcentury stars with direct links to Palm Springs, Dean Martin and Dinah Shore. Each show will feature a cocktail hour followed by a variety hour in the style of “The Dinah Shore Chevy Show” in the historic Camelot Theater.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ICONICITY FILM
You'll visit Leonard Knight’s “Salvation Mountain” in the film, Iconicity.
"Iconicity": Feb. 16
Palm Desert’s art documentary series kicks off with a screening of the film Iconicity, which takes a road trip from the Coachella Valley to the Salton Sea in an intimate exploration of the art communities that thrive here. Iconicity also screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2020.
Third Thursday Cocktail Party: Feb. 17
Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include macramé décor and statement earrings.
Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal: Feb. 17
“Seven Year Ache” singer Rosanne Cash and her husband John Leventhal hit the McCallum Theatre stage to perform intimate and insightful tunes from Cash’s 14th studio album She Remembers Everything.
John Carney: Feb. 17–19
Sleight-of-hand star John Carney knows his stuff. The magician wrote five books teaching novice conjurers how to play their own tricks. He blends illusions and comedy at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERN CHRISTMAS TREES
Modern Christmas Trees will showcase the new Modus Moodlight at Modernism Show and Sale.
Modernism Week: Feb. 17–27
Whether you’re a walking encyclopedia of Frank Gehry trivia or a complete mid-mod novice, you’ll find a tour, lecture, or party to delight you at the Coachella Valley’s annual celebration of all things mod. Try touring buildings beloved by Alfred Hitchcock or learning to make midcentury cocktails.
Frey House II/The Forgotten Frey: Feb. 17-27
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see Frey House II, the personal residence of modernist architect Albert Frey, and The Forgotten Frey, his modern desert utopia, during Modernism Week 2022.
Mid-Mod Art Party: Feb. 18
Dust off your Hawaiian shirt and join us on Feb. 18 as the Desert Art Center launches its Mid-Mod Show with a Tiki -Taki Luau reception from 4-6 p.m. The Mod Show runs for two weekends in our Studio Gallery, February 18-21 and 24-27.
The Beach Boys: Feb. 18
Ever thought, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” to see the Beach Boys live? Live your dreams at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, where the groundbreaking surf rock group plays “Surfin’ U.S.A” and other seaside standards.
Elton – The Early Years: Feb. 18
Kenny Metcalf does more than copy Elton John’s musical stylings. He also borrows the legend’s costumes and quips for an immersive tribute experience at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella that will take you back to the 1970s.
Desert Plein Air Festival: Feb. 18–20 & Feb. 20–26
The great outdoors are the art studio at the Desert Plein Air Association’s annual festival featuring paint-outs, contests, and workshops by Durre Waseem, David Wolfram, and Shuang Li in La Quinta with an exhibition and sale of paintings at Leland Gallery.
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth: Feb. 18–19
Theatre buffs know Kristen Chenowith as the original Glinda in Wicked, while fans of teen TV remember her as the vivacious April Rhodes on Glee. The Tony winner appears at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Palm Springs Modernism Show and Modern Design Expo: Feb. 18–21
Refresh your home’s décor with something pretty from one of the extravaganza’s 85 furniture and art dealers slinging 20th century designs at the Palm Springs Convention Center.
Slim Man: Feb. 19
Jazz musician Slim Man first picked up a trumpet at age 5 after seeing Louis Armstrong play in the The Five Pennies. He raises funds for Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine with a show at The Gardens on El Paseo replete with Rat Pack–era ditties.
Michael Paulo: Feb. 19
Settle in for a groovy night of jazz at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. Those who hear Michael Paulo’s smooth sax playing will find it tough to believe that he did not touch the instrument until he was 15.
Flagging in the Desert: Feb. 19
There will be a flagger class by George beginning at 11 a.m. to get you warmed up, teach novice flaggers, and demonstrate some advanced movements at Ruth Hardy Park. The charity for this event is The Community Food Bank at The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.
Jay Leno: Feb. 20
Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno stops by the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert for two side-splitting stand-up comedy shows. When not on stage, Leno puts his automotive expertise to work on digital series Jay Leno’s Garage.
GirlPower — L.A. Party Dolls: Feb. 20, 24
Join the L.A. Party Dolls for a reunion and a zany romp through the great music, fabulous hair, fashion and dances of the 1960s! Benefits the Palm Desert Greens Country Club Pickleball Club.
Storm Large & Le Bonheur: Feb. 21
Storm Large and her new band Le Bonheur bring Large’s sultry signature sound to 13 of the Great American Songbook’s most romantic ditties. Fall in love at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
• READ NEXT: 17 Free, Inexpensive Eventys to Attend at Modernism Week 2022.