A-Game A-Frames

Tony Durazzo and his girlfriend, Kiki Giet, purchased theirs in December 2016 after a long search. “We got very lucky with the timing,” Durazzo says. “And, yes, we’ve definitely had offers.”

But they wouldn’t dream of selling. They call their home away from L.A. Idyllhaus. The chalet-style cabin welcomes 10–15 reservations (mostly couples) per month as a part-time rental on Airbnb.

Nick “Biggie” Grimaldi built his own A-frame, modifying a kit he purchased from a company based in Estonia. Modwild is the first of its kind in the area.

Their journeys to wooded bliss share a commitment to strong architecture and thoughtful details. Yet where Idyllhaus is prized for its vintage appearance, Modwild sought modern perfection.