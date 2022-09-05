Head to “The Hill”

Cozy winters around wood fires and views of incense cedars are part of the old-world appeal that has drawn visitors for over a century to Idyllwild on Mt. San Jacinto. Cooler summers there inspired Native Americans to go up to gather wildflowers and acorns. A few cabins sprouted in the 1920s, followed by a housing spurt a decade later.

“The Hill,” as the town is known, became a magnet for anyone seeking fresh air and “down time,” kicking back on patios, watching jays. For 20 years, Idyllwild Area Historical Society has showcased homes that offer insight into the rustic lifestyle.

After a hiatus for the past two years due to the pandemic, Idyllwild Home Tour returns Sept. 17, featuring five cabins. Take a step back in time when you see “bachelors’ stoves” and vintage refrigerators, plus a hillside home that “defies gravity” and “an unusual bathroom arrangement” in cabins dating back as far as 80 years ago, plus more modern mountain residences.