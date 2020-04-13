Idyllwild Arts Academy Showcases Student Work

Idyllwild Arts Academy presented a fashion-inspired student performance at Rancho Mirage Library, showcasing the works of over 40 students and catering to Idyllwild Arts family of supporters and their friends in the Desert Cities.

All seven of the school’s disciplines were represented in the showcase produced and directed by Idyllwild Arts Director of Artistic Outreach Jonathan Sharp in collaboration with Fashion Design Chair, Abbie Bosworth. Located on a 205-acre campus in the San Jacinto Mountains, the school was recently voted No. 1 High School for Arts in America by niche.com and prides itself on providing a unique experience for young artists hailing from more than 30 countries.

The evening included a visual presentation from Susan Stein, creative producer of Fashion Week El Paseo and long-time fashion editor of Palm Springs Life. Stein spoke to trends and innovation in fashion. The event also featured a fashion show, presenting original styles by fashion designers at Idyllwild Arts Academy as well as a fashion-inspired performance of music, dance, film, spoken word, musical theater and visual arts. Idyllwild Arts’ recent American Airlines in-flight video was also presented.

For more information on Idyllwild Arts Academy, visit idyllwildarts.org.