It wasn’t competition that led to moving the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema (IIFC) from its traditional January run to early March, says Steve Savage, founder and director. Mother Nature forced his hand.

“For a couple of years, we almost got snowed out,” he says. “We had tons of snow on the streets with tourists coming up to sled in the snow. It was kind of chaotic hosting a film festival in the middle of all that.”

Idyllwild used to conduct its film festival during the same period in early January as the juggernaut Palm Springs International Film Festival. But, Savage says, that’s where the comparisons end.

“The Palm Springs International Film Festival is such a well-oiled machine with big-name stars, there’s really no comparison. It’s a different kind of film festival than ours,” he adds.