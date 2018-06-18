“They weren’t very good, and with those kinds of stilts, you have to keep moving all the time or you will lose your balance,” says Shelley, who attended Indio High School and College of the Desert.

He says his father piqued his interest in stilts when he told him that, as a boy in Ione, he walked all the way across town on stilts. “I thought that was so cool that I wanted to try it,” he says. “Now my son can practically dance on stilts. But he’s 20 years old and I’m over 50.”

For his Uncle Sam costume, Shelley’s wife created his red, white, and blue starred vest, and his mother made him a pair of oversize striped pants.

“I’ve always liked costumes because I grew up with them,” he explains. “My birthday is on Nov. 1, the day after Halloween, so we always had a birthday costume party.”

To get dressed, Shelley has to stand on a 3-foot ledge and strap on the stilts, which are commonly called “drywall stilts,” to his legs and shoes. They are made of titanium and are relatively lightweight and stable. He adds size 22 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tennis shoes, and the whole ensemble weighs about 5 pounds each.