The Show Must Go On-Line

For 13 years, Stephen Savage and colleagues have valiantly brought an annual selection of indie flicks to screens around Idyllwild, the arty, forested village on Mt. San Jacinto above Palm Springs. In “normal times” this added a week of colorful conversations in local restaurants and pubs, as filmmakers from around the globe chatted about their shared love of the art form.

However, the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema will once again be online this year. Viewers can obtain the names of the official film selections on the festival’s website. Some films have trailers that can be found on YouTube or the filmmakers’ social media. The grand jury, including Roger Taylor (drummer of the rock band Queen), Anne Archer (actress/producer), and Alan J. Levi (director credits include NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles) will view the films privately. Audience members will not be able to view the films, but the awards ceremony will be streamed online on March 13 for free.

Meanwhile, big plans are underway for a new surge in 2023.

“We had a great time last year,” says Savage, who is the festival's founder and director. “Even Sundance didn’t have a live festival last year.” But it’s not the way he and executive producer Trinity Houston prefer hosting the event, he adds.

Savage notes 500 tickets were sold in 2020 before the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema switched to an online format due to Covid restrictions. He and Houston will look for bigger venues for 2023 and that will likely mean presenting some parts of their event off the Hill. “We hope to have as many as 200 films next year,” he said.

There are also plans to take it up a notch. In previous years, an occasional award winner has graced the Idyllwild venues in an evening gown or tux. “That’s the kind of thing we want at our awards ceremony,” said Savage. “No more jeans.”

• VIDEO: View the trailer for The Road Most Traveled.