Sponsored

Il Corso

111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 180 Palm Springs

760-656-3770

ilcorsodining.com

73520 El Paseo Palm Desert

760-341-6700

Il Corso may be tucked into the heart of downtown Palm Springs, but stepping foot in the restaurant will transport you all the way to the Italian countryside. Chef and owner Claudio Marfia and his father, Mario, designed the eatery to echo the Tuscan wood-and-stone farmhouses of the younger Marfia’s youth.

The food, too, draws inspiration from Tuscany. Add the flavors of Mario’s Silician hometown, and you have a recipe for a menu that’s rich with expertly prepared seafood, housemade pastas, and tender meats.

Marfia began developing Il Corso’s offerings long before the restaurant’s first location opened in Palm Desert in 2014. He identified his favorite dishes while working at Italian restaurants in his early days as a chef, then lent each plate his personal touch. “It’s like a playground,” he says of crafting the meals that keep customers coming back to Il Corso time and time again.