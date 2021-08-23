On the Front Lines

IMAHelps, the Rancho Mirage-based nonprofit, has produced a history book that documents the group’s efforts to bring healthcare, life-changing surgeries, and hope to impoverished people around the world.

A Vision of Hope: The First 20 Years of IMAHelps, reveals how the tragedies in the lives of Ines and Tracey Allen prompted them to create, nurture and sustain IMAHelps as a unique nonprofit with no paid staff. The group’s 130 volunteers use their vacation time and pay their own travel costs to participate in the missions, which have provided free medical and dental care to over 100,000 impoverished men, women, and children in nine countries, mostly in Central and South America.

Written as a volunteer effort by Jeff Crider, a former Desert Sun reporter, A Vision of Hope is packed with heartfelt stories that reveal the extent to which IMAHelps has not only changed the lives of its patients, but the lives of its volunteers.

