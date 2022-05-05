Preserving the Past

How many people can look upon a landscape and know they are seeing the same view as their ancient ancestors? Hearing the same calls of quail and prairie falcon, smelling the same fragrant trace of desert lavender and creosote bush? That’s the allure of Andreas, Palm, and Murray canyons in Palm Springs, collectively known as the Indian Canyons. Words and images convey fragments of this beautiful and sacred place, but the full in-person experience encompasses all senses in a deep connection to history.

While many non-Native American visitors know the Indian Canyons only as a delightful hiking spot, for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, it’s the ancestral home they have stewarded for millennia; archaeological evidence shows human habitation in the Palm Springs area dating back 8,000+ years. Change came in 1775 when the Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza arrived in what would come to eventually be known as the Coachella Valley. By the 1930s, the city of Palm Springs was already a popular destination, with the battle to protect the Indian Canyons underway—a battle that, in the decades to come, would comprise three elements: water, tourism, and development. By threading them together, we start to see a bigger picture of the Tribe’s unwavering dedication to their people and land.