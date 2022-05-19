3 Ways to Start Your Morning at Indian Canyons Golf Resort

The start of the a day should not be limited to just waiting in line to pick up a cup of liquid refreshment.

According to the Food Network, a recent survey showed 1 in 10 Americans skip breakfast every day. Breakfast gives your body a boost of needed nutrients; prevents weight gain so you don't look for a higher caloric replacement later in the day; promotes healthy skin; increases your brain performance compared to people who don't eat breakfast, and gives a much-needed energy boost.

Here are three breakfast dishes from Indian Canyons Golf Resort to consider and also a pair of drink recipes to jump start that weekend brunch.