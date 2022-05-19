3 Ways to Start Your Morning at Indian Canyons Golf Resort

Make every morning feel sunny side up like this Cinnamon Swirl French Toast.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MELISSA BANDLI
The start of the a day should not be limited to just waiting in line to pick up a cup of liquid refreshment.
According to the Food Network, a recent survey showed 1 in 10 Americans skip breakfast every day. Breakfast gives your body a boost of needed nutrients; prevents weight gain so you don't look for a higher caloric replacement later in the day; promotes healthy skin; increases your brain performance compared to people who don't eat breakfast, and gives a much-needed energy boost.
Here are three breakfast dishes from Indian Canyons Golf Resort to consider and also a pair of drink recipes to jump start that weekend brunch.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
at Indian Canyons Golf Resort, Palm Springs
This sweet treat of a dish uses cinnamon swirl bread—procured from beloved Coachella Valley bakery Bosch Baking in Thousand Palms — that’s dipped in egg batter, then griddled and dusted with a sprinkling of powdered sugar for good measure.
All American Breakfast
at Indian Canyons Golf Resort, Palm Springs
“Most of our offerings are classic staples of American breakfast dishes, made with quality fresh ingredients,” says Silviano Medina, Food & Beverage Manager, and perhaps the most classic of all is this customizable combo platter featuring two eggs any style, toast with butter and jam, and a choice of hash browns or fruit and breakfast meat that could be sizzling sausage, bacon, or ham.
Angus NY Steak and Eggs
at Indian Canyons Golf Resort, Palm Springs
The tender, marbled strip steak is paired with two farm-fresh eggs plus sides of toast and hash browns or fruit. “Many of these items have always been popular and best-sellers since we used to do Sunday brunch at the North Clubhouse,” Medina explains. “And guests continue to ask for these offerings.”
Rise & Imbibe
Mix up these morning libations at home.
BACON BLOODY MARY
Served in a 16-ounce mixing glass
- 2.5 ounces Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Dash of celery salt
- Fresh squeezed lime and lemon
- Couple drops of Worcestershire sauce
- Couple drops of Tabasco
- Finest Call Bloody Mary Mix (fill glass and stir)
- 2 Queen olives (for garnish)
- Celery stick (for garnish)
- 2 strips of bacon (for garnish)
MIMOSA
Served in a Champagne flute
- Korbel Champagne, 1 split
- Orange Juice, 1.5 ounces