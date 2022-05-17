As the new General Manager at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort, Phil Woodrum oversees all aspects of the property, which features two 18-hole courses (the North and South), a pro shop, and a restaurant only minutes from downtown Palm Springs.
It’s an exciting move for the PGA professional; after cutting his teeth as an assistant golf pro at a municipal course in Lafayette, Indiana, he worked his way through the golf business, managing and instructing at daily fee, semi-private, private, corporate, and resort facilities. He has come to be known as “the fixer” for his ability to take golf courses to the next level, and that’s exactly what he envisions for the legendary spot. Those who know Woodrum say he’s a professional who just “gets it.” As a top operator in the golf industry, he knows how to run operations, he knows how to tackle challenges, and he knows how to provide an enhanced golfer experience.
Though each position he’s held has been different, and every course is unique, he’ll use his experience to observe and get to know this venue—how it runs and what shapes its identity. He has more than 20 years of experience as a general manager, director of golf, and consultant working at locations such as Stonehenge Golf Club in Virginia, Carolina Golf Group in North Carolina, El Tigre Golf Club in Mexico, and the Brickshire Golf Club and Royal New Kent Golf Club (both also in Virginia).
He earned a degree in business management from University of Cincinnati, studied electrical/aeronautical engineering at Purdue University, and took golf business-related courses at PGA of America in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.
Woodrum brings a fresh perspective to the Indian Canyons Golf Resort that will benefit the property in many ways.
“It is great getting back to the resort arena and to have the opportunity to work on two wonderful courses,” he shares. “I’m also excited to be working with the Agua Caliente Tribal Council and the team at the Tribal Administration Plaza to make a difference.”
Me Yah Whae caught up with the new GM to discuss how he got started in the game and what he’s looking forward to most:
Where does your love of golf come from?
I found the game of golf during my freshman year of high school and played it while I played baseball. I loved that I was in control of what I could or could not do in golf. Anything you get out of golf you earn, and that was very appealing.
Can you pinpoint a specific moment in your life that may have served as a catalyst for your career?
When I was hit three times in the head during my last baseball game! I decided that golf was safer. I loved it and was good at it, and it just seemed like a good fit.
Walk us through a typical day in your shoes.
The cool thing about my position is that there is not a typical day in the golf business. One day it’s the food-and-beverage aspect, the next minute it’s tee times, then guests. We start with a daily plan, but it usually goes out the window by 10 a.m. The way I see it, my position is to ensure the quality of the facilities and team. With that in mind, I talk to everyone, from the team to guests to Tribal Administration Plaza (TAP) officials to everyone in between. Our goal is to improve our facility daily and to be known as one of the best facilities in this area.
How do you plan to differentiate the Indian Canyons Golf Resort (ICGR)experience for players?
We have plans for the season that will differentiate us from our competition, but for now we are going to make our hospitality and service the best it can be. Finding ways to say yes instead of no, going the extra steps for everyone out here, making sure that we do the right thing every time for every guest.
From a player’s perspective, what makes ICGR unique?
The South Course is short and friendly, and the North is longer and harder. It’s unique to find those differences at one facility.
What do you enjoy most about your role?
I enjoy leading the team, talking to our guests, and working to make this resort the best golf experience for our golfers.
This article appears in the Spring/Summer 2022 edition of Me Yah Whae, a publication of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. To view the digital edition, click HERE.
