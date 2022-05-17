Where does your love of golf come from?

I found the game of golf during my freshman year of high school and played it while I played baseball. I loved that I was in control of what I could or could not do in golf. Anything you get out of golf you earn, and that was very appealing.

Can you pinpoint a specific moment in your life that may have served as a catalyst for your career?

When I was hit three times in the head during my last baseball game! I decided that golf was safer. I loved it and was good at it, and it just seemed like a good fit.



Walk us through a typical day in your shoes.

The cool thing about my position is that there is not a typical day in the golf business. One day it’s the food-and-beverage aspect, the next minute it’s tee times, then guests. We start with a daily plan, but it usually goes out the window by 10 a.m. The way I see it, my position is to ensure the quality of the facilities and team. With that in mind, I talk to everyone, from the team to guests to Tribal Administration Plaza (TAP) officials to everyone in between. Our goal is to improve our facility daily and to be known as one of the best facilities in this area.



How do you plan to differentiate the Indian Canyons Golf Resort (ICGR)experience for players?

We have plans for the season that will differentiate us from our competition, but for now we are going to make our hospitality and service the best it can be. Finding ways to say yes instead of no, going the extra steps for everyone out here, making sure that we do the right thing every time for every guest.



From a player’s perspective, what makes ICGR unique?

The South Course is short and friendly, and the North is longer and harder. It’s unique to find those differences at one facility.

What do you enjoy most about your role?

I enjoy leading the team, talking to our guests, and working to make this resort the best golf experience for our golfers.

This article appears in the Spring/Summer 2022 edition of Me Yah Whae, a publication of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. To view the digital edition, click HERE.

• READ NEXT: Favorite Breakfast Dishes from Agua Caliente Casinos Chefs.