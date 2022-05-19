Insider’s Guide to the Indian Canyons

Nestled at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, the Indian Canyons encompass approximately 60 miles of hiking trails within an awe-inspiring landscape of lush palm groves, fantastic rock formations, and meandering mountain-fed streams.

Many first-time visitors are surprised to learn such scenic splendor exists only a few miles from downtown Palm Springs. As the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, these lands, which comprise three distinct canyons—Andreas, Murray, and Palm—remain one of the most culturally sensitive areas throughout the Coachella Valley with Andreas Canyon listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hikers are required to bring at least 16 ounces of water for every mile hiked.

Here’s everything else you need to know before you go.