Make the Move to Indian Wells

After work hours, the City offers a variety of activities enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, including golf at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, a visit to a local restaurant for gourmet cuisine, a stay at one of the City’s premier resorts, the excitement of a match at the BNP Paribas Open or seeing wildlife at the award-winning Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

A generous resident benefit card package makes these experiences even more affordable and accessible for residents.

Not only is entertainment covered, but health and wellness services are readily available for residents as well. Resident Benefit cardholders receive access to exclusive offers, such as entry into the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort’s Fitness Center, discounted spa services, and the opportunity to participate in walks of the back 9 at the Indian Wells Golf Resort. The truly health conscious also have the option to register for the IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells — La Quinta Triathlon or, for those looking for a more moderate take on wellness, enroll in a yoga class at the Joslyn Center or a dance class at the Desert Recreation District.