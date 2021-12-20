Make the Move to Indian Wells

Indian Wells’ Highway 111 showcase the charm and beauty of this tranquil, luxurious city.
The COVID-19 pandemic left the world in a state of adjustment, from the way people socialize to where they conduct their work. As the state of California returns to a sort of normalcy, some employees and organizations have realized that the work-from-home model can be done post-pandemic. This raises the opportunity for people to live where they want, work remotely and not necessarily be tied to a physical location to do their job. With that in mind, why not make the move now to the paradise that was merely a retirement dream before?
After work hours, the City offers a variety of activities enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, including golf at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, a visit to a local restaurant for gourmet cuisine, a stay at one of the City’s premier resorts, the excitement of a match at the BNP Paribas Open or seeing wildlife at the award-winning Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
A generous resident benefit card package makes these experiences even more affordable and accessible for residents.
Not only is entertainment covered, but health and wellness services are readily available for residents as well. Resident Benefit cardholders receive access to exclusive offers, such as entry into the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort’s Fitness Center, discounted spa services, and the opportunity to participate in walks of the back 9 at the Indian Wells Golf Resort. The truly health conscious also have the option to register for the IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells — La Quinta Triathlon or, for those looking for a more moderate take on wellness, enroll in a yoga class at the Joslyn Center or a dance class at the Desert Recreation District.
While most people initially discover Indian Wells through events and attractions, it’s the extraordinary sense of community and exceptional quality of living that make them long-term residents. More than just a hot spot for tourists, it’s a unique community that is engaged, friendly and welcoming.
Opportunities for community involvement include joining a City Committee or the Rotary Club, helping to plan Modernism Week, becoming a member of the Indian Wells Historic Preservation Foundation or attending the Indian Wells Art Festival. These are a small sampling of ways that residents stay engaged with the City and each other.
“The City’s activities help to bring a sense of community, identity and pride to the residents of Indian Wells,” said one of the City’s committee members.
Even if a resident isn’t on an official board or committee, they easily stay informed on what’s happening through the City’s consistent communication efforts, including email, social media and website.
The world-renowned City of Indian Wells offers residents the unique opportunity to experience both a dreamy tourist location and a community that feels like home, all within one City. Newcomers will quickly find peace of mind in this welcoming and beautiful community.
Set-up Shop in Indian Wells
For those looking to start or move their business, Indian Wells is a great location to consider not only for the large pool of potential customers comprised of both residents and tourists, but for the supportive City staff that is ready to make the process as easy as possible. To ensure that business owners have the resources they need, the City recently launched a dedicated Economic Development Division to retain and expand the business endeavors in the City. Partnering with the Indian Wells Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, city staff give the business community access to a wide variety of resources.
All information on business opportunities and the City’s economic development efforts can be found at CityOfIndianWells.org/econdev. The City of Indian Wells looks forward to doing business with you!
