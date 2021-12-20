indian wells highway 111

Make the Move to Indian Wells

With beautiful mountain views, the desert city offers the ability to maintain a career while living a vacation lifestyle everyday.

Staff Report Current Digital, Vision

indian wells highway 111

Indian Wells’ Highway 111 showcase the charm and beauty of this tranquil, luxurious city.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRIS MILLER / IMAGINE IMAGINERY

Text by Cameron Grimm and Tripepi Smith

The COVID-19 pandemic left the world in a state of adjustment, from the way people socialize to where they conduct their work. As the state of California returns to a sort of normalcy, some employees and organizations have realized that the work-from-home model can be done post-pandemic. This raises the opportunity for people to live where they want, work remotely and not necessarily be tied to a physical location to do their job. With that in mind, why not make the move now to the paradise that was merely a retirement dream before?

Mayor:
Richard Balocco

Mayor Pro Tem:
Dana Reed

Council Members
Kimberly Muzik
Donna Griffith
Greg Sanders

Year Incorprated:
1967

Website:
cityofindianwells.org

Most people know Indian Wells for its many opportunities to enjoy fine dining, premium shopping, hotels, spas, major events, and world-class golf and tennis. With beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains, the City offers a variety of backdrops for remote work. Whether it’s from IW Coffee, a home office or poolside at one of the resorts, Indian Wells offers the ability to maintain a career while living a vacation lifestyle everyday.
indianwellsgolfresort
Golf at The Indian Wells Golf Resort ranked among the finest in California, with clubhouse facilities receiving equal acclaim.
And if one needs to travel for work or pleasure, Indian Wells is just a short drive away from the Palm Springs International Airport, which offers over 30 non-stop flights from various airlines including Southwest to destinations such as Denver, Las Vegas, Oakland, Phoenix, and Sacramento.
indianwellstennisgarden
The Indian Wells Tennis Garden home to one of the world’s premier pro sports events, attracting thousands of tennis enthusiasts each year.

After work hours, the City offers a variety of activities enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, including golf at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, a visit to a local restaurant for gourmet cuisine, a stay at one of the City’s premier resorts, the excitement of a match at the BNP Paribas Open or seeing wildlife at the award-winning Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

A generous resident benefit card package makes these experiences even more affordable and accessible for residents.

Not only is entertainment covered, but health and wellness services are readily available for residents as well. Resident Benefit cardholders receive access to exclusive offers, such as entry into the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort’s Fitness Center, discounted spa services, and the opportunity to participate in walks of the back 9 at the Indian Wells Golf Resort. The truly health conscious also have the option to register for the IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells — La Quinta Triathlon or, for those looking for a more moderate take on wellness, enroll in a yoga class at the Joslyn Center or a dance class at the Desert Recreation District.

HyattRegencyIndianWells
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, waterslides and Lazy River, features the Hytides Plunge, a 30 ft. dueling slides.

While most people initially discover Indian Wells through events and attractions, it’s the extraordinary sense of community and exceptional quality of living that make them long-term residents. More than just a hot spot for tourists, it’s a unique community that is engaged, friendly and welcoming.

Opportunities for community involvement include joining a City Committee or the Rotary Club, helping to plan Modernism Week, becoming a member of the Indian Wells Historic Preservation Foundation or attending the Indian Wells Art Festival. These are a small sampling of ways that residents stay engaged with the City and each other.

“The City’s activities help to bring a sense of community, identity and pride to the residents of Indian Wells,” said one of the City’s committee members.

Even if a resident isn’t on an official board or committee, they easily stay informed on what’s happening through the City’s consistent communication efforts, including email, social media and website.

The world-renowned City of Indian Wells offers residents the unique opportunity to experience both a dreamy tourist location and a community that feels like home, all within one City. Newcomers will quickly find peace of mind in this welcoming and beautiful community.

IWCoffeeIndianWells
Enjoy the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains from IW Coffee as you work.
get the facts
  • Population: approximately 5,317
  • Median property value in 2018, $706,800
  • City is served by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and CalFire
  • Fire and Medical Services average a response time of 4.5 minutes
  • According to the Public School Review, Gerald R. Ford Elementary School has an average ranking of 9/10, putting it in the top 20% of California public schools
Set-up Shop in Indian Wells

For those looking to start or move their business, Indian Wells is a great location to consider not only for the large pool of potential customers comprised of both residents and tourists, but for the supportive City staff that is ready to make the process as easy as possible. To ensure that business owners have the resources they need, the City recently launched a dedicated Economic Development Division to retain and expand the business endeavors in the City. Partnering with the Indian Wells Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, city staff give the business community access to a wide variety of resources.

All information on business opportunities and the City’s economic development efforts can be found at CityOfIndianWells.org/econdev. The City of Indian Wells looks forward to doing business with you!

city stats
POPULATION

Total Population
5,672

Median Age
66

Annual Growth Rate
.95%

Average Household Income
$161,175

Median Household Income
101,970

EDUCATION (Ages 25 and older)

High School Diploma
12%

Bachelor’s Degree
26%

Graduate/Professional Degree
19%

EMPLOYMENT

Professional/Scientific/Tech
5%

Healthcare/SocialAssistance
4%

Retail Trade
4%

Accommodations/Food Service
3%

Manufacturing
3%

Real Estate/Rental/Leasing
3%

Construction
2%

Admin/Support/Waste Management Services
2%

Education Services
2%

Wholesale Trade
1%

Transportation/Warehousing
1%

Real Estate/Rental/Leasing
1%

Sources: The Retail Coach; Esri/Coachella Valley Economic Partnership

• READ NEXT: Palm Springs Continues to Experience Renaissance Even in Pandemic.
You May Like These Related Posts: