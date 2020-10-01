Artistic Triumph

“It’s really a good handful of artists,” Funk says. “And it’s all great art, and they’re all fine artists. They’re going to be having customers from everywhere. And we just want to support our working artists and create opportunities for income generation, generating sales, and keep them moving forward. For most of these people, this is their livelihood. It’s not like it’s a second job or something for them.”

Leonard will showcase her abstract art, a form she didn’t initially envision. “I sort of went into it, thinking I would be a portrait, people, place, thing, kind of painter, and ended up in abstract,” she says. “And my work with ink is kind of what took off in my art practice. And now I kind of sell it around the world. It just was kind of crazy how it blew up.”

The desert attracts artists from all over the world, but for Leonard it’s not a specifics of what the landscape offers that becomes inspiration on canvas. “Because I’m an abstract artist, you’re not seeing the exact items that we look at here in the desert,” she explains. “It’s just sort of what it does to my brain, whether it be the colors, or the emotion that you feel when you stand in front of magnificent landscape.”

“Another inspiration, I would say, for some of my acrylic abstract work would be Palm Springs or midcentury,” she adds. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, so I’ve stayed at a lot of the hotels. And now to see them all have been restored, that kind of jazzy vibe that I get when I go into some of the different venues down here, inspired a series of art. So again, it’s more the mood, I guess, and the emotion down here.”

Funk plans to also use the festival platform to alert viewers to their non-profit partners, like Desert Arc and Old Town Artisan Studio, and introduce the desert community to newcomers. And if you think this will be the only time Funk uses these virtual tools, think again.

“This could be the future,” Funk says. “Everybody is still looking for some art, and there are people who are just home, who haven’t been out anywhere. And I think this would be a great way to treat themselves for a weekend and just to have something beautiful in their home, to have something to enlighten them and bring positive feelings to our own lives in our own homes.”

For more information, visit indianwellsartsfestival.com.

For more about Kippi Leonard, visit kipleeart.com.