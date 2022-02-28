jan bushart

Indian Wells Arts Festival Returns with a Spectacular Showcase of Art

More than 200 artists will participate, April 1-3, 2022 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Jan Bushart creates Superbloom Sunset, the 2022 poster image for the Indian Wells Art Festival.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY INDIAN WELLS ART FESTIVAL

Celebrating its 18th year curating an unparalleled art show experience, the Indian Wells Arts Festival returns ranked as one of the nation’s Top 100 Fine Art Shows of the Decade, presenting 200 juried artists across 30 mediums of fine art and craft. Festival goers will find works from museum-caliber artists who are masters of their craft along with emerging artists bursting onto the scene.

The festival offers a diverse and engaging exploration of work across 25 modern and contemporary art movements spanning from impressionism and surrealism to abstract and pop-art. Thousands of one-of-a-kind works of art ranging from painting, sculpture, jewelry, wearable-art fashion, photography, and ceramics make the festival a prime source of acquisition for serious buyers and new collectors.

Superbloom Sunset

“Drawing from the beauty of nature, my collections are sophisticated while bringing a joyful smile at the playful and refined elements brought together in my designs,” says award-winning jewelry artist Cornelia Goldsmith.

Sculpting contemporary furniture from exotic woods, artist Victor Di Novi’s designs epitomize functional art. “Personally, the act of creation is as important as the object created,” says Di Novi, whose work has been featured at the Smithsonian. “Each one gives me the confidence and wherewithal to do the next one, and the next one is always the best one.”

Expressionist Linzi Lynn uses vibrant color to convey energy and drama in her paintings. “My goal is to lead you into my world; a tranquil and curious space to connect with art and life,” says the artist, who is often inspired by dreams.

Impressionist plein-air painter Jan Bushart commemorates the event with Superbloom Sunset, a large-scale oil painting commissioned to celebrate the desert’s beauty. “When I paint a scene, I immerse myself into it. It becomes my world,” says Bushart who found inspiration in a stunning superbloom while hiking the Indian Canyons nature preserve, “I want the viewer to step into that world with me.”
Award-winning jewelry artist Cornelia Goldsmith has created Sun Burst Cuff.
“The painting is as breathtaking as the rare superbloom is itself,” says festival producer Dianne Funk. “Jan has captured the enchantment of a desert sunset in all its glory, with marvelous detail in the Desert Lupine, Apricot Desert Mallow and Brittlebush flowers basking in its warmth. Superbloom Sunset is a fantastic work of art that will enhance a smart collection.” The original painting will be available for purchase at the show, along with its commemorative prints.
Windswept by Linzi Lynn.

Live jazz music elevates the leisurely atmosphere with artist demonstrations and special exhibits including glassblowing by master glass-blower Bruce Freund as he forges precious metals and gems in his portable furnace, and a 2000-year-old Zapotec Indian textile weaving technique with Mel Mendez.

A Gourmet MarketPlace featuring specialty artisan fare will line the promenade entryway. Foodies’ delights are available throughout the venue and under the shaded pavilion, along with savory spirits served at the ever-popular Oasis Bar and Champagne Circle bars. A free and fun commemorative photo opportunity is hosted by Hot Purple Energy and Cathedral City High School DATAdi students.

The 18th Indian Wells Arts Festival is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, April 1-3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission $13; tickets available at IndianWellsArtsFestival.com and at the box office during the event. Free parking and valet available.
