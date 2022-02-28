Indian Wells Arts Festival Returns with a Spectacular Showcase of Art

“Drawing from the beauty of nature, my collections are sophisticated while bringing a joyful smile at the playful and refined elements brought together in my designs,” says award-winning jewelry artist Cornelia Goldsmith.

Sculpting contemporary furniture from exotic woods, artist Victor Di Novi’s designs epitomize functional art. “Personally, the act of creation is as important as the object created,” says Di Novi, whose work has been featured at the Smithsonian. “Each one gives me the confidence and wherewithal to do the next one, and the next one is always the best one.”

Expressionist Linzi Lynn uses vibrant color to convey energy and drama in her paintings. “My goal is to lead you into my world; a tranquil and curious space to connect with art and life,” says the artist, who is often inspired by dreams.