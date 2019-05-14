Best of the Best 2019: Indian Wells

Our readers voted for their favorite attractions, restaurants, and experiences in Greater Palm Springs. We’re revealing the results of our annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition city by city. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.
STAY
BOUTIQUE HOTEL
Sands Hotel & Spa
Moroccan influence pairs with a midcentury Racquet Club vibe at this picturesque Martyn Lawrence Bullard–designed retreat. Typical of Bullard’s work, the vignettes at this property are bold, colorful, and opulent, and they don’t shy away from prints. sandshotelandspa.com
VACATION RENTAL
Coachella Luxury Rentals
Imagine your own sprawling private estate with a pool and mountain views plus access to golf, shopping, and top-of-the-line restaurants. Find the vacation rental of your dreams among the myriad options available. coachellaluxuryrentals.com
TASTE
ALFRESCO DINING, CONTINENTAL, CRAFT COCKTAIL, LIVE MUSIC, SEAFOOD, ROMANTIC DINING, STEAKHOUSE
Vicky’s of Santa Fe
Established in 1989, this adobe-style restaurant features the best of land and sea. Its lounge (complete with a piano bar) offers live music every night, from jazz and blues to classic rock and R&B. vickysofsantafe.com
AMERICAN BURGER
Eureka!
Just because you crave a burger doesn’t mean your meal needs to be basic. Eureka! prepares nontraditional patties, from bison to veggie, and loads them with toppings like bacon-infused jalapeño jam and kimchi. eurekarestaurantgroup.com
BREAKFAST (TIE)
COFFEEHOUSE
IW Coffee
This cute spot has a modern-industrial atmosphere with a communal wooden table. In addition to coffee, they offer hot breakfast and lunch. 760-346-6757
BREAKFAST (TIE)
The Pink Cabana
Sands Hotel & Spa’s on-site restaurant serves an ingredient-driven Mediterranean menu with morning options like turmeric and honey granola and amlou toast. sandshotelandspa.com
ITALIAN
Café Italia
At this casual eatery, northern Italian fare (think bresaola, polenta, and homemade meatballs) pairs with live Broadway show tunes, opera, and jazz standards. The wait staff — not a band! — serenades your table while you eat. cafeitaliareservations.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Eureka! took honors for next American Burger.
MEXICAN
Don Diego’s of Indian Wells
Great for families and groups, with a dog-friendly patio, this restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Try the green corn tamales, prepared with fresh corn, Anaheim chilies, shredded cheese, and tomatillo sauce, and wash them down with a flight of tequila. dondiegoiw.com
PIZZA
SPC – Sirocco Pizza Company
The Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa’s pizzeria features modern communal dining and serves pies fired in a 900-degree oven. You can also create your own cheese and charcuterie boards. marriott.com
SPORTS BAR
SUNDAY BRUNCH
Vue Grille & Bar
Enjoy craft cocktails and California cuisine overlooking the golf course. At Vue, Sunday brunch includes bottomless champagne and a build-your-own waffle bar. indianwellsgolfresort.com
SHOPS + SERVICES
GYM or HEALTH CLUB
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
Hyatt’s fitness center touts vacation-minded classes like Vino and Vinyasa, which pairs yoga with wine tasting. Experts also offer nutritional and health assessments. hyatt.com
HAIR SALON
Agim Salon
Trust your tresses to a coiffure who has worked with such stars as Cindy Crawford and Paula Abdul. Salon services include color, cut, styling, makeup, and nails. agimsalon.com
SPA
Miramonte Indian Wells
Resort & Spa
Unwind at the luxury resort’s 12,000-square-foot Well Spa, which features indoor and outdoor treatment areas and private saltwater grottos. Try the CBD oil massage to counteract tension and chronic pain. miramonteresort.com
EXPLORE
ATTRACTION
Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Home to the BNP Paribas Open among other major events, the Tennis Garden also offers membership packages, so you can play on the courts, too. iwtg.net
EVENT (TIE)
BNP Paribas Open
Dubbed tennis’ “fifth major,” the March tournament is an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event on the men’s tour and a WTA Premier event on the women’s tour, drawing the top names on the circuit. bnpparibasopen.com
EVENT (TIE)
Indian Wells Arts Festival
The Tennis Garden becomes an artisan village for this annual festival featuring 200 artists from around the world working in a variety of media. They vie for awards in 31 categories. indianwellsartsfestival.com
PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
WEDDING VENUE
Indian Wells Golf Resort
The resort has two courses: Clive Clark’s Celebrity Course and the John Fought–designed Players Course. If you’re getting hitched and seeking room for a few hundred of your closest friends, look no further than this resort’s indoor pavilion. indianwellsgolfresort.com