Best of the Best 2019: Indian Wells

STAY

BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Sands Hotel & Spa

Moroccan influence pairs with a midcentury Racquet Club vibe at this picturesque Martyn Lawrence Bullard–designed retreat. Typical of Bullard’s work, the vignettes at this property are bold, colorful, and opulent, and they don’t shy away from prints. sandshotelandspa.com

VACATION RENTAL

Coachella Luxury Rentals

Imagine your own sprawling private estate with a pool and mountain views plus access to golf, shopping, and top-of-the-line restaurants. Find the vacation rental of your dreams among the myriad options available. coachellaluxuryrentals.com

TASTE

ALFRESCO DINING, CONTINENTAL, CRAFT COCKTAIL, LIVE MUSIC, SEAFOOD, ROMANTIC DINING, STEAKHOUSE

Vicky’s of Santa Fe

Established in 1989, this adobe-style restaurant features the best of land and sea. Its lounge (complete with a piano bar) offers live music every night, from jazz and blues to classic rock and R&B. vickysofsantafe.com