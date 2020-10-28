Indian Wells: A City of Resilience

The City Council also took steps to protect businesses who were struggling financially by adopting a moratorium on evictions for tenants who were unable to pay rent as a result of substantial decrease in business income caused by the pandemic. In partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, the City redirected staff and resources from the Visitor Center to assist business owners by answering general questions and directing them to available resources. The City also designed and offered signage on mask-wearing requirements free of charge to local businesses. In the vein of community connectedness, City Mayor, Ty Peabody, regularly communicated with residents via email to encourage supporting local businesses, offering community resources and thanking residents for staying safe and keeping case numbers low.

To centralize all the relevant information and assist local businesses during the pandemic, the City created a webpage dedicated to local business resources, complete with tools, links, and helplines from Federal, State, County, and local resources. Staff continuously promoted these benefits via social media and through emails and newsletters to residents since March.

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, waterslides and Lazy River, featuring the Hytides Plunge, a 30 foot dueling slides.

While the lost revenue from tourism dollars meant the City had to defer planned charitable contributions and capital improvement projects, it was able to selectively continue on with other projects that it felt would spur additional growth and revenue. The City moved forward with development plans like The Huntley, a limited collection of 18-home mid-century modern homes located at the northwest corner of Blackfoot and Warner Trail. Owners will enjoy exclusive access to the resort-style pool, landscaped grounds, manicured lawns, citrus orchard and desert flora. In fact, according to the Desert Realtor Association, August 2020 home sales in the City were up 95% compared to the same month last year as buyers take advantage of low interest rates.

In addition to residential growth, the City has not let the current state of affairs stand in the way of resort improvements and developments. One of the City’s most popular hotels, the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, completed construction and opened its new waterslide and lazy river in August 2020 (following State safety measures of course). This upgrade was part of a larger $20 million remodel including upgrades to the lobby, restaurants, and meeting space. The Renaissance Esmeralda also made a $20 million investment to renovate their lobby, bar and all of their rooms. While the resorts are still experiencing a dip in visitors from out of town and a restricted capacity, The Renaissance and Hyatt have adapted by promoting resident “staycations” with discounted room rates. Other resort properties, including the Indian Wells Resort Hotel, and the Sands Hotel & Spa, have all remained open to visitors with enhanced safety measures. These renovations and adaptations, as well as the implemented safety protocols in light of the pandemic, add to the sophisticated venues and unique experiences that residents and visitors discover in Indian Wells and promote its standing as a premier resort destination.