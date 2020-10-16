Surrounded by History

In the late 1950s, the Indian Wells Country Club began to take shape, and three years later a young Arnold Palmer won the first Bob Hope Desert Classic. Milt Hicks, then president of the Indian Wells Country Cub, helped launch the tournament.
Such a historic landmark provides the backdrop for this contemporary 4 bedroom, 4.5-bath home for sale featuring an open floor plan with its voluminous ceilings.
A unique chef’s kitchen, in the round, includes state-of-the-art appliances and outstanding custom cabinetry. The two master suites will remind you of the comfort of a five-star resort with a great separation of the four en-suite bedrooms.
Located in a prime spot on the golf course, a feeling of privacy is afforded by a beautiful hedge that does not impair the spectacular view of the mountains beyond and creates indoor/outdoor living is at its best.
The 3,571 square foot house is powered by a solar system, includes two fireplaces, a tiled garage and more exquisite features.
Listing price: $1,750,000
77003 Iroquois Drive. Indian Wells
Deidre Coit
Compass Realty
deidre.coit@compass.com
760-835-1006
canavancoit.com