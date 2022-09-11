Where to Stay: Indian Wells

The Hyatt Regency waterpark has two twisting slides and a lazy river.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
760-776-1234
hyatt.com
After rolling out of your plush bed, mornings at the Hyatt Regency begin with iced coffee and housemade pastries at Citrus Marketplace & Café. Families head straight to the on-site waterpark to race down two twisting slides and float around in the lazy river. For the recreation-minded, the property also features tennis and pickleball, a destination spa, and golf at Indian Wells Golf Resort, which is located on the same campus. Wash the day away with desert-inspired cocktails at the Agave Sunset bar, or sample the private-label Agave Sunset premium tequila, made by Herradura exclusively for this property.
Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa
45000 Indian Wells Lane Indian Wells
760-341-2200
miramonteresort.com
Tucked neatly into the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, the recently renovated Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa is an 11-acre oasis of well-being for all the senses. Fragrant scents waft from the resort’s expansive herb gardens and olive and citrus groves, which are used for the deliciously healthy farm-to-table meals at restaurant Citrus & Palm and in infused oils crafted for spa treatments. Three pools and a chic outdoor bar draw guests into the sunshine and offer picture-perfect backdrops for leisure.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DANIELA STALLINGER
Sands Hotel & Spa has become one of the most Instagrammable locations in California.
Sands Hotel & Spa
44985 Province Way Indian Wells
760-321-3771
sandshotel andspa.com
If the name Martyn Lawrence Bullard attached as designer of the Sands Hotel & Spa doesn’t impress on its own (it does), the hospitality at this high-end property will. Forty-six guest rooms, a full-service spa, a private wedding garden, and the delightful Pink Cabana restaurant and bar offer up a fusion of Moroccan and midcentury sensibilities that feels a little like falling into another dimension. Utilizing bold, playful colors and patterns, lush textures, and plenty of light, this destination is a vacation unto itself. Nestled amid an olive grove, the spa has individual and couple’s treatment rooms available. Indulge in a Moroccan Radiance facial to smooth fine lines and rejuvenate the skin or an 80-minute Royal Rhassoul hammam-style body treatment, which includes dry-brushing to exfoliate; then spend the rest of your day lounging by the pool and enjoying one of the desert’s best boutique- resort experiences.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIELA STALLINGER
The pool at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa has a sandy beach entry.
Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa
44400 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
760-773-4444
marriott.com
Low-key living is the sine qua non of Renaissance hotel culture. This property welcomes with spacious guest rooms (each with a private balcony), Mediterranean-influenced fare at its Cava restaurant, de-stressing spa treatments, and access to golf at neighboring Indian Wells Golf Resort. The Renaissance hosts regular activities, including family bingo, outdoor yoga, and face painting for the kiddos. For guests who’d rather loll around and soak up the vitamin D, the pool’s sandy beach entry and island-style bar are calling.