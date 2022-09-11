Where to Stay: Indian Wells

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells

760-776-1234

hyatt.com

After rolling out of your plush bed, mornings at the Hyatt Regency begin with iced coffee and housemade pastries at Citrus Marketplace & Café. Families head straight to the on-site waterpark to race down two twisting slides and float around in the lazy river. For the recreation-minded, the property also features tennis and pickleball, a destination spa, and golf at Indian Wells Golf Resort, which is located on the same campus. Wash the day away with desert-inspired cocktails at the Agave Sunset bar, or sample the private-label Agave Sunset premium tequila, made by Herradura exclusively for this property.

Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa

45000 Indian Wells Lane Indian Wells

760-341-2200

miramonteresort.com

Tucked neatly into the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, the recently renovated Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa is an 11-acre oasis of well-being for all the senses. Fragrant scents waft from the resort’s expansive herb gardens and olive and citrus groves, which are used for the deliciously healthy farm-to-table meals at restaurant Citrus & Palm and in infused oils crafted for spa treatments. Three pools and a chic outdoor bar draw guests into the sunshine and offer picture-perfect backdrops for leisure.