For outdoor athletes, Ironman 70.3 will take place in the desert this December, with the running portion of this exciting event set for Indian Wells. Runners will start at the Tennis Garden and proceed to the Indian Wells Golf Resort, where they will wind around the lush course on the cart path before returning to the Tennis Garden between each lap and then again at the finish. The design of this all-Indian Wells running segment allows for unforgettable spectator viewing throughout the course, and local residents will have the good fortune of being able to cheer on the runners in person, just moments from their own homes.

Indian Wells City Hall, the Indian Wells Golf Resort, a spectacular new indoor-outdoor wedding and event pavilion, and five luxury resorts all sit on a central city campus. This innovative, user-friendly setting gives Indian Wells a perfect score in the walkability department, as local residents and travelers alike cite this convenience as a highlight of the entire Indian Wells experience.

As for homes, Neighborliness and a discernible hometown feel permeate the compact city. A careful mix of country club living and golf course luxury homes, as well as modern multifamily residences, senior housing, and vibrant family neighborhoods, ensures that residential access and variety are available. Future homes are slated for development as well, as TMC Group has announced a $130 million development project on Highway 111 and Miles Avenue to encompass 56 condominium units, 30-plus vacation villas, and a boutique hotel.