The city of Indian Wells is a favorite among desert travelers, enticing guests with a wide array of resorts, spas, golf courses, sports competitions, art and cultural events, and one of the most prestigious tennis venues in the world.
What some may not know, however, is this pristine small city of 10,000 is also famous for a roster of unparalleled amenities, which it provides to residents. Leading the way within the Coachella Valley, Indian Wells is ranked the fourth most financially sound city in California, and much of its mindfully developed budget focuses on optimizing the residential experience. The result? A desert lifestyle truly redefined — with Indian Wells admired as a desirable relocation destination.
MAYOR:
Kimberly Muzik
MAYOR Pro Tem:
Ted Mertens
COUNCIL MEMBERS:
Ty Peabody
Dana Reed
Richard Balocco
YEAR INCORPORATED:
1967
WEBSITE:
cityofindianwells.org
The reasons are obvious — and plentiful. A strong sense of community charm is apparent in this welcoming small-town setting. The city boasts one of the lowest crime rates and fastest emergency response rates in the valley, thanks to a strong emphasis on public health and safety. Of major importance, Indian Wells also invests directly in exclusive, exceptional benefits for homeowners and full-time residents — and these advantages go far beyond the norm.
For example, city residents can enjoy prime tee times and preferred pricing for golf, as well as their own popular pro-am tournament, at the city-owned Indian Wells Golf Resort. This esteemed golf resort has won major national awards for its two challenging and highly scenic courses, and it enjoys a No. 1 ranking among all public courses in the region, as recently announced by Greenskeeper. This fall, golfers will be able to enjoy even more options at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, as the dazzling Golf Shots in the Night Adventure is launched, along with new course-side food truck service.
Sports and recreation are indeed synonymous with Indian Wells, and locals can take special advantage of this with priority access to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and its annual headline event, the BNP Paribas Open. Attracting 450,000 spectators each year, this global competition provides a welcome nod to city residents, granting them their own special night and evening festivities, along with lottery access for coveted championship seats. Local residents also receive year-round discounts at the venue’s pro shop, along with a variety of athletic offerings at the Tennis Garden — from adult lessons and clinics to junior instruction, pickleball programs, and wheelchair clinics.
Indian Wells Golf Resort’s new “Shots in the Night” provides visitors a unique experience on the driving range and putting green after the sun goes down.
For outdoor athletes, Ironman 70.3 will take place in the desert this December, with the running portion of this exciting event set for Indian Wells. Runners will start at the Tennis Garden and proceed to the Indian Wells Golf Resort, where they will wind around the lush course on the cart path before returning to the Tennis Garden between each lap and then again at the finish. The design of this all-Indian Wells running segment allows for unforgettable spectator viewing throughout the course, and local residents will have the good fortune of being able to cheer on the runners in person, just moments from their own homes.
Indian Wells City Hall, the Indian Wells Golf Resort, a spectacular new indoor-outdoor wedding and event pavilion, and five luxury resorts all sit on a central city campus. This innovative, user-friendly setting gives Indian Wells a perfect score in the walkability department, as local residents and travelers alike cite this convenience as a highlight of the entire Indian Wells experience.
As for homes, Neighborliness and a discernible hometown feel permeate the compact city. A careful mix of country club living and golf course luxury homes, as well as modern multifamily residences, senior housing, and vibrant family neighborhoods, ensures that residential access and variety are available. Future homes are slated for development as well, as TMC Group has announced a $130 million development project on Highway 111 and Miles Avenue to encompass 56 condominium units, 30-plus vacation villas, and a boutique hotel.
The planned new hotel will complement five existing hospitality standouts within the city: the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa; Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa; Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton; The Sands; and the Indian Wells Resort Hotel. As part of a broad array of perks provided when using the Resident Benefit Card, homeowners and full-time city residents can enjoy an enviable roster of dining discounts at these hotels and at VUE Grille & Bar at the Indian Wells Golf Resort. Resident discounts also include savings on hotel spa services and select hotel shopping locations, as well as hotel rooms — perfect for locals who may need nearby accommodations for their overnight guests.
The new $130 million development project by TMC Group, is slated for a 56 condominium units, 30-plus vacation villas, and a boutique hotel.
As for cultural opportunities, the legendary Desert Town Hall Speaker Series takes place each year in Indian Wells, and some of the most celebrated names in world affairs speak to a live audience during this impactful series. With coveted tickets typically sold out months in advance, Desert Town Hall access is made more available to Indian Wells residents through an exclusive city ticket lottery, which is offered each year.
Other one-of-a-kind gathering opportunities available for those who live in the city limits include signature events, socials, an annual State of the City presentation, and a popular WildLights evening at the nearby Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Further community perks include the city’s annual Memorial and Veteran’s Day ceremonies, both held at the Indian Wells central campus, as well as resident access to a large and inviting Community Garden — which presents 36 individual plots for those with a green thumb.
For those who enjoy Indian Wells as a desert home-away-from-home, the city looks forward to welcoming them perhaps even more in the future, as they consider making this scenic haven their forever home. A dream slate of resident benefits, amenities, and delights awaits.
The annual Indian Wells Arts Festival takes place at the Tennis Garden and draws more than 200 juried artists from across the world to showcase their work.
CITY STATS
POPULATION
Total Population:
5,616
Median Age:
65
INCOME
Average
Household:
$138,632
EDUCATION
High School Diploma
14%
Bachelor’s Degree
26%
Graduate, Professional Degree
23%
EMPLOYMENT
HealthCare,
Social Assistance
13%
Accommodation, Food Services
11%
Source: Esri
Real Estate, Rental, Leasing
10%
Professional, Scientific, Tech Services
10%
Retail Trade
9%
Arts, Entertainment, Recreation
7%
Construction
6%
Educational Services
6%
Finance, Insurance
5%
Admin, Support, Waste Management Services
5%
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, Hunting
1%