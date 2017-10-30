Indian Wells Golf Resort recently completed a renovation and expansion project on its 5,600 square foot Event Pavilion. Owned by the City of Indian Wells and managed by Troon Golf, Indian Wells Golf Resort hosts more than 50 events in the Pavilion each year. With the renovation and expansion, the club expects that number to increase in the future.

The Event Pavilion, which originally opened in January 2014 and has been a popular venue for weddings, receptions and corporate meetings, received numerous additions and upgrades during the renovation process, including:

• Added an 800 square foot Pavilion Suite directly behind the Pavilion. The Pavilion Suite was designed with input from wedding planners and can be used as a bridal salon, a bridal party suite, a green room or a private room for executive meetings

• A 25,000 square foot Event Lawn has been added directly east of the Pavilion with easy walkout access from the Pavilion. The Event Lawn can host 700 for alfresco dining or more than 1,000 for a reception

• More than 850 square feet has been added to the existing south-facing front patio. The larger patio presents spectacular views of the surrounding Santa Rosa Mountains and the Indian Wells Golf Resort clubhouse

• A new vestibule has been added to the west entrance of the Pavilion

• 22 date palm trees wrapped in LED lights were added to the surrounding space to provide ambient light for twilight and evening events

• Inside the Event Pavilion, pull-down screens have been added on all three windowed sides to cut natural-light glare during daytime meetings.

Indian Wells Golf Resort offers 36 holes of golf on the Celebrity and Players courses, a magnificent 53,000 square-foot clubhouse and the 5,600 square-foot Event Pavilion.

Indian Wells Golf Resort

44-500 Indian Wells Lane

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-346-4653

indianwellsgolfresort.com