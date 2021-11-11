Indio Reimagined

If you are looking for a quick bite between shopping and other activities, the Marketplace Food Hall promises over a dozen restaurants to satisfy any craving. Grab a seat at beneath the abundant palm groves, while the kids enjoy the refreshing splash zone nearby. Additional features for outdoor entertainment ensure something for everyone.

“We envision the mall becoming the center of the community with monthly activities like Malloween, Santa’s Village, and the Easter Bunny Experience, as well as weekend musical entertainment,” adds Fahey. “There will be nothing like the Indio Marketplace in the Coachella Valley.”

Indio Marketplace and its retailers will remain open for business during construction. The Grand Re-opening is expected to take place in late 2022.

CANOPY AT CITRUS:

A REFRESHING ADDITION TO INDIO’S GATEWAY

Anticipation is high and construction is well underway at the CANOPY at citrus, a mixed-use shopping and dining plaza, interconnected to the existing Citrus Plaza at Jefferson and Avenue 50 in the City of Indio. Citrus Plaza has long enjoyed full occupancy, and owner Bob Lichter made the decision to embark on the addition of CANOPY at citrus as a response to demand for more restaurants with plentiful outdoor dining, ample parking, and an inviting atmosphere.

“Citrus Plaza has always been a haven of shopping and dining in the area, and we are thrilled to expand and embrace the future with CANOPY,” Bob Lichter shared. “Working closely with the city and our neighbors over the last three years, we created a village truly geared towards satisfying our customers’ desire for outdoor experiences and alfresco dining, and we look forward to bringing a new dynamic mix of tenants to the communities of Indio and La Quinta.”

CANOPY at citrus will feature expansive outdoor patios, water features, mature tree canopies, and paths throughout to link it to the adjacent shopping center. 30,000 square feet of dining and retail space has just commenced leasing and occupancy should be ready in early 2022. A plethora of Medjool date palms lining the Promenade and throughout the center will come together as an illuminated tree canopy in the evening, and pedestrian-friendly pathways will draw travelers and locals alike to this convenient dynamic location.