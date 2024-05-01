Indio’s Better Ice Cream Serves a Taste of Nostalgia

Oreo cookie ice cream sandwich.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Growing up in Indio, there was one place where everyone stopped to get their old-fashioned ice cream and lemonades: Better Ice Cream. In operation for more than 55 years, the creamery was a staple at the former Indio Fashion Mall and is now located in North Indio.
Soft-serve ice cream.
Moms and dads would wait in long lines with their kids to place their orders, and it was always worth it. I remember seeing those smiles when the server handed them a chocolate-dipped cone or a specialty lemonade.
One of my favorites is the Oreo cookie ice cream sandwich, filled with the flavor of your choice. Mind you, these aren’t small sizes. I also love the tall mixed soft-serve ice cream in a waffle cone. When they carefully hand it to you, they always ask if you want a cup in the event it falls. I’m audacious — no cup for me, thank you! They also make a large banana split that could feed a family of four.
The new location has plenty of seating. I still get excited seeing a family sitting around a table, awe-stricken as they get their delicious treats. Watching the kids’ eyes light up without knowing where to start always puts a smile on my face. Only because I know exactly what they’re feeling when I get mine.