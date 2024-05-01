Indio’s Better Ice Cream Serves a Taste of Nostalgia

Moms and dads would wait in long lines with their kids to place their orders, and it was always worth it. I remember seeing those smiles when the server handed them a chocolate-dipped cone or a specialty lemonade.

One of my favorites is the Oreo cookie ice cream sandwich, filled with the flavor of your choice. Mind you, these aren’t small sizes. I also love the tall mixed soft-serve ice cream in a waffle cone. When they carefully hand it to you, they always ask if you want a cup in the event it falls. I’m audacious — no cup for me, thank you! They also make a large banana split that could feed a family of four.