Industry Leaders on the Importance of Palm Springs International ShortFest

Short films are often given short shrift. Rarely seen and frequently forgotten — can you name this year’s Oscar winner? — they are the seedlings that grow great talent. Case in point: First-time director Quentin Tarantino’s 12-minute short, Reservoir Dogs (1991), grew into his first feature film of the same name a year later before going on to win the International Critics Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and receive a Grand Jury Prize nomination at the Sundance Film Festival.

In a world where people are increasingly consuming short content on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, short films — defined by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences as “an original motion picture that has a running time of 40 minutes or less” — are seldom screened and mostly lauded as an adjunct to major film festivals. But the annual Palm Springs International ShortFest gives the people who create them and the audiences that love them a reason to rejoice.

Now in its 28th year, ShortFest, which runs June 20–26 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, will show 300 films selected from 6,200 submissions to an audience expected to reach 25,000. Those are impressive numbers considering they are short films and the average daily temperature in June hovers between 97 and 105 degrees, sending shimmering waves of heat rising from the sidewalks. But this is no ordinary festival. Every film that screens is in competition, and 60 to 70 percent of the attendees are filmmakers. These creators join the likes of Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, and Tim Burton, who, before they became household names, honed their craft making shorts. Like your mother told you, “You have to walk before you run,” which is why so many filmmakers demonstrate proof of concept and ability by creating shorts.