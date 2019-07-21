Changing Landscape

There are multiple new and reimagined properties that have recently joined the Palm Springs hotels scene, giving visitors and residents many more options. Some that are already opened are stylish intimate boutique hotels while new hotels presently under construction will add expansive full-service resorts with star ratings.

The Infusion Beach Club, formerly The Monroe, on Palm Springs’ north end had a soft opening last fall. New management took over in 2018 and the 62-room resort is nearing its final phase of a two-year top-to-bottom reimagined renovation including both exterior and interior phased work. “The 2-year construction consisted of refacing the exterior, and the addition of a restaurant and bar called 1769 Social,” says Stephen Hansen, chief concept officer at Infusion Beach Club. “My focus here is to keep the continuity of the brand throughout every element of the property. We want Infusion Beach Club to convey a fun chill gathering place and infuse great emotions to bring people together.”