Changing Landscape

There are multiple new and reimagined properties that have recently joined the Palm Springs hotels scene, giving visitors and residents many more options. Some that are already opened are stylish intimate boutique hotels while new hotels presently under construction will add expansive full-service resorts with star ratings.
The Infusion Beach Club, formerly The Monroe, on Palm Springs’ north end had a soft opening last fall. New management took over in 2018 and the 62-room resort is nearing its final phase of a two-year top-to-bottom reimagined renovation including both exterior and interior phased work. “The 2-year construction consisted of refacing the exterior, and the addition of a restaurant and bar called 1769 Social,” says Stephen Hansen, chief concept officer at Infusion Beach Club. “My focus here is to keep the continuity of the brand throughout every element of the property. We want Infusion Beach Club to convey a fun chill gathering place and infuse great emotions to bring people together.”
“As a group,” adds Hansen, “we didn’t want to shatter the natural elements of the space; we embraced the building while preserving that history of Palm Springs.”
The bar opened in October while the restaurant is set to open by the end of summer. “The restaurant menu is inspired by Spanish Mediterranean tapas-style and will feature a Spanish Moroccan garden with table seating on Moroccan style pillows,” Hansen says.
The King suite has a cozy eating area, leather seating, wood floors and ample amenities.
Infusion Beach Club, 1900 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760 799-9969; infusionbcps.com.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
How perfect is the name of this redesigned small boutique bed and breakfast inn – The Weekend Palm Springs? The luxury boutique hotel is ideally located adjacent to the Old Las Palmas neighborhood and within walking distance to the Uptown Design District. The Weekend underwent a multi-million dollar transformation from an existing 1960s midcentury modern inn during which the single rooms have all been converted to one- and two-bedroom villas that feature spacious living rooms and private patios.
The Weekend Palm Springs offers a 700 square foot villa located by the pool with living room and private back patio.
From that brilliant team that brought us the beautifully recreated historic La Serena Villas, The Three Fifty Hotel, which was formerly the Calla Lily Inn, straddles the 20th midcentury and the 21st century. Built in 1950 and designed by modernist architect Herbert W. Burns, The Three Fifty retains its historic midcentury modern pedigree while boasting luxurious contemporary amenities.
As the sister property of La Serena Villas, The Three Fifty offers guests tempting food and beverage service across the street at Azucar. With a bold but minimalist design aesthetic by interior designer Laura Slipak, the 10 chic rooms are all located poolside to provide inspiring mountain views. Downtown Palm Springs is within easy walking distance.
The Three Fifty retains its historic midcentury modern pedigree while boasting luxurious contemporary amenities.
The Three Fifty, 350 S Belardo Road, Palm Springs, 760 323-3654; thethreefiftyhotel.com.
The main pool area at Mykonos Desert Oasis, which boasts 41 suites.
As the energetic vibe in Palm Springs moves northward, the Mykonos Desert Suites is helping lead the charge. New owners of this all-suite hotel have given the former Adriatic Villas a new lease on life. The spacious suites, ranging from 400 to 1000 square feet, all have kitchenettes stocked with kitchenware for convenient meal preparation; some suites have dual masters and two baths. Guests can luxuriate in one of two pools, the hot tub or the sauna. The hotel’s restaurant is presently being remodeled and is due to open by the end of the year.
Mykonos Desert Suites 2300 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs 760 306-3296; mykonosdesertsuites.com.
Under Construction
The Andaz will have retail shops on the lower level facing Palm Canyon Drive.
The most anticipated hotel is the Andaz, located at the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road after the property seemed doomed to stay vacant from projects that fell prey to lack of funding or economic conditions. Today, the four-story Andaz, an affiliate of the Hyatt brand, will feature 150 guestrooms, 13 suites as well as a mix of street level retail shops, restaurants and galleries. The opening has been pushed back to early 2020. “Andaz Palm Springs will be highly focused on being a strong partner in the local community. We will strive to bring as much of the Palm Springs spirit into our operations at all levels, says General Manager Jeffrey Miller. “We are looking forward to bringing this exciting brand to Palm Springs and looking forward to welcoming everyone in early 2020”.
Andaz, 400 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs; palmsprings.andaz.hyatt.com.
Also bringing a luxury brand to the hotel landscape is The Dream Hotel, which will be located across the street from the Palm Springs Convention Center. Opening in 2020, The Dream Hotel will include 169 hotel rooms, as well as several restaurants, lounges and a residential component. One of the many unique features of the sprawling resort will include up to 30 private residences. The additional 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space will augment the convention center. The name of the hotel is intended to evoke the California dream experience and the desert mystique.
The Dream Hotel
Corner of Amado and Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs
www.dreamhotelgroup.com
An interior rendering of The Dream Hotel restaurant and overview of the 169-room layout. New exterior renderings are due out soon.
The Dream Hotel, corner of Amado Road and Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs; dreamhotelgroup.com
You’ll have to wait until November 2019 to make reservations for the January 2020 opening, but this hip outpost will be worth the wait. The rebranded former Ivy Resort may be destined to be a historical benchmark in Palm Springs’ famed history. The new owner/operator, Oxygen Hotel Group, reached back to Palm Springs’ early history to create their unique vision for The Welwood.
The name and concept are a nod to Dr. Welwood Murray, an early Palm Springs pioneer who opened the desert town’s first hotel in 1886. The new owners are also taking their design cues from the name: “wellness” and “wood.” Consulting with the Murray family, Oxygen Hotel Group has received the blessing for the venture from Dr. Murray’s great grandson Philip Welwood Murray ll. With luxe guest rooms and suites, new restaurant and bar, two pools, and cabanas, this wellness oasis will have a much-anticipated opening.
The Welwood, 2000 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs; welwoodhotel.com.