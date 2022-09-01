ingleside inn palm springs

Heat Wave

A getaway to the legendary Ingleside Inn turns up classic looks and a playful vibe.

Staff Report Current PSL, Fashion & Style

PHOTOGRAPHY BY AARON FEAVERS
styling: RAFAEL LINARES
HAIR: ANDRE GUNN
MAKEUP: ELAYNA BACHMAN
LOCATION: INGLESIDE INN, MELVYN'S RESTAURANT, PALM SPRINGS
Swimsuit by Louis Verdad, hat by The Millinery Guild, both from Biblioteq; earrings by Talita.
Dress by Ganni from Saks Fifth Avenue; earrings and bracelet from Leeds & Son; sunglasses by Prive Revaux.
Blazer and shorts by Gosia Baczynska; earrings and necklace from Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers, Palm Desert.
Dress and belt by Ong Oaj Pairam; shoes by Alevi; ring by Le Vian; earrings by Anabela Chan.
Jacket, pants, and shoes by Moschino.

Slip by Vintage Archive from Biblioteq; necklace, earrings, and cuff from Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers.
Blazer and shorts by Hemlut Lang from Saks Fifth Avenue; shoes by Kat Maconie; necklace, cuff, and ring from Leeds & Son.
Dress, bra, glove, shoes, and handbag by Dolce & Gabbana; earrings by Anabela Chan; rings by Le Vian.
Sweater and pants by Louis Verdad from Biblioteq; jewelry from Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers.

Jacket, pants, and shoes by Moschino at Ingleside Inn.
