Concrete Evidence

It seems unlikely that a Riverside banker and civic leader in 1941 grasped the enormity of his actions when he established an endowment to help young people in his city access higher education at Riverside Community College. When he died in 1947, Charles Brouse left a legacy of philanthropy that thrives today as the Inland Empire Community Foundation and aims to improve the lives of the 4.6 million people living in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Two decades into a different century, what has emerged is a vivid portrait of socioeconomic disparities and the need to navigate a “new” world of work, partnerships, and community needs.

“The pandemic showed us what racial, gender, and economic inequity look like in stark numbers, as well as in personal experiences,” says IECF president and CEO R. Michelle Decker. “Though ‘equity’ can be seen as a broad term, pursuit of its most fundamental aspects demands that we answer the question, ‘Who is most affected by this problem?’ Related to that, we ask, ‘How do we empower and invest in those most affected to make the lasting changes they need?’”