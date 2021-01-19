Coming Together in Quarantine

And I want to say doing these pictures in this book, everything that came with it kind of saved me. It gave me that escape when I needed to just get out and create and get away from the house. So that was really important. Even though it was from the far, I still could hear their faces and see their smiles and see the joy that they got by doing these shots. And it just filled me up.

I see there are some celebrities in the book —Brad Garrett, Eric McCormick, Weird Al Jankovic, and Danny Trejo. How did that happen?

I do work with a lot of actors and managers and do a lot photos in that area. The studios are my backyard. So the more people that saw what I was doing, celebrities started coming into the mix, too.

What was your favorite shot?

Innis: There’s a shot of a little boy named Noah in the book. And I went to their family house to take their portrait. When I showed up at the house, there’s this track, sidewalk track everywhere of this boy named Noah, who had on a big superhero paint mask and Superman painting on the sidewalk and balloons everywhere. I was like, “Wow, this kid’s a celebrity.” I was only there maybe a half an hour, he had neuroblastoma, I believe it is brain cancer. And he was expected not to live during this quarantine time. And this was probably going to be one of their last shots as a family together. I’m actually getting emotional because Noah’s not here anymore.

There’s another great shot of a family. They had this old 1957 car sitting in the driveway. The tires were flat. I said, you guys, I want you all to come out and get into the back of that car and lock yourself in and look out the back window. And they’re like, “Really? We haven’t opened up that ESCO in like three years.” And they were so excited.

