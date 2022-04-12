One Room Challenged: Kitchen & Dining Area

David Dunn of PS212 took on this kitchen/dining space at Seven Lakes Country Club in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAN CHAVKIN
Kitchen & Dining Area
David Dunn, PS212
Seven Lakes Country Club, Palm Springs
“The original kitchen had no redeeming factors.”
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID POTTER
David Dunn
Challenges
Old and ugly cabinets, old appliances, the layout — admittedly small — was not to my liking. It was also closed off to the main living space and I wanted to open it up. The adjacent dining area lacked a relationship to the kitchen.
Aspirations
Beauty. Functionality. A connection to the main living space.
Approach
I simplified the design of the kitchen and opened it up to the main living space, also removing some small openings between the kitchen and the dining and entry areas. Installing integrated appliances created a more consistent finish throughout. It’s a small space and, therefore, I only wanted one design focus. The main design element is the yellow range and hood by Smeg. We used other beautiful elements and finishes in a more understated way to play a secondary role.
“Our home and kitchen are a secondary showroom.
Clients can see my sense of style and what we do professionally.”
Materials
Matte lacquer cabinetry by Bauteam, wood backsplash tile by Mirth Studio, satin brass cabinet pulls by Nest Studio Collection, linear satin brass pendant light by Juniper Design. A built-in speed oven and coffee machine by Smeg help keep the limited counter space clear of small appliances, with the exception of the Dolce & Gabbana toaster by Smeg. Naturally, most of the products used in the kitchen (and entire home) renovation are sold at our showroom.
Resolution
Now when one is at the kitchen sink, you look into the living room across a bar-height counter with stools on the living room side. There is a better architectural connection between the kitchen and adjacent areas. The space responds very well to my lifestyle.
