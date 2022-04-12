One Room Challenged: Kitchen & Dining Area

Challenges

Old and ugly cabinets, old appliances, the layout — admittedly small — was not to my liking. It was also closed off to the main living space and I wanted to open it up. The adjacent dining area lacked a relationship to the kitchen.

Aspirations

Beauty. Functionality. A connection to the main living space.

Approach

I simplified the design of the kitchen and opened it up to the main living space, also removing some small openings between the kitchen and the dining and entry areas. Installing integrated appliances created a more consistent finish throughout. It’s a small space and, therefore, I only wanted one design focus. The main design element is the yellow range and hood by Smeg. We used other beautiful elements and finishes in a more understated way to play a secondary role.