World of Art

For nearly a year, the coronavirus pandemic has made us feel disconnected, isolated, and searching for ways to engage without putting our health at risk. Starting Feb. 16, Intersect 21 offers an opportunity to interact with art on both the Greater Palm Springs and global stage brought together on one virtual platform.

Over the course of a week, the public will be able to visit galleries and talk to a gallery rep, tour artist studios, and participate in several lively discussions through the Intersect2021 website, Intersect2021.com. The art fair will also be hosted by Artsy through March 15.

“The world is a small place and we need to open up our cultural doors, and we need to be more aware of how there are so many similarities in artistic creation worldwide,” says Becca Hoffman, managing director of Intersect Art and Design, which also stages Intsect Chicago and Intersect Aspen.

“So the goal really is to showcase that art from a small town in Morocco can have resonance with art from a big city in Southern California.”