Celebrate Art

Intersect Palm Springs will bring together a dynamic mix of more than 50 emerging and established contemporary and modern art and design galleries, starting with an opening night preview on Feb. 10 and followed by general admission from Feb. 11-13 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Focus on Form: Sculpture Garden will provide a spotlight on sculpture at the entry to the fair, featuring large-scale works by such artists as Stephanie Bachiero (Peter Blake Gallery), Michael DeJong (New Discretions), Andy Dixon (Over the Influence), Tara de la Garza (bG Gallery), Richard Hudson (Michael Goedhuis), Robert Indiana (Galerie Gmurzynska), Dominique Labauvie (Bleu Acier), Robert Raphael (Situations), Alex Schweder (Edward Cella Art & Architecture), Jesse Small (Nancy Hoffman Gallery), Julian Voss-Andreae (Hohmann), and Ben Allanoff, among others.

“Intersect Palm Springs will be an excellent opportunity to reconvene in person in one of the most beautiful places in the country,” says Tim von Gal, CEO of Intersect Art and Design. “Our hope is to repeat the success we had at Intersect Aspen in 2021, by drawing a dedicated group of collectors and art enthusiasts to the fair.”

There will be two curated spaces featured at the fair: