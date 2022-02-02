Celebrate Art

Joshua Tree artist Kim Stringfellow's Gypsum Cave photo taken in Las Vegas in 2020 will be among the pieces in an exhibition, ZZyzx Redux, at Intersect Palm Springs, Feb. 10-13.
Intersect Palm Springs will bring together a dynamic mix of more than 50 emerging and established contemporary and modern art and design galleries, starting with an opening night preview on Feb. 10 and followed by general admission from Feb. 11-13 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.
Focus on Form: Sculpture Garden will provide a spotlight on sculpture at the entry to the fair, featuring large-scale works by such artists as Stephanie Bachiero (Peter Blake Gallery), Michael DeJong (New Discretions), Andy Dixon (Over the Influence), Tara de la Garza (bG Gallery), Richard Hudson (Michael Goedhuis), Robert Indiana (Galerie Gmurzynska), Dominique Labauvie (Bleu Acier), Robert Raphael (Situations), Alex Schweder (Edward Cella Art & Architecture), Jesse Small (Nancy Hoffman Gallery), Julian Voss-Andreae (Hohmann), and Ben Allanoff, among others.
“Intersect Palm Springs will be an excellent opportunity to reconvene in person in one of the most beautiful places in the country,” says Tim von Gal, CEO of Intersect Art and Design. “Our hope is to repeat the success we had at Intersect Aspen in 2021, by drawing a dedicated group of collectors and art enthusiasts to the fair.”
There will be two curated spaces featured at the fair:
Chromatic Biome (detail), 2021, by Jen Stark.
ZZyzx Redux, curated by Bernard Leibov (director, BoxoProjects), and presented with support from The Art Collective Fine Art Services, is an exhibition inspired by that remote corner of the Mojave Desert which demonstrates the full cycle of modern Southern Californian desert history: from indigenous trade route; to gold rush era federal fort; to railroad outpost; to a much hyped health resort; and finally an environmental research station. These cycles have spurred optimism, creative development, and new technologies as well as related aspects of dislocation, exploitation, and environmental damage.
The exhibition looks at the sustainability of the current land rush in the desert area through artworks both inspired by the attractant qualities of the region (light, space, architecture, nature, lifestyle) and those reminding us where history has taken us before.
The participating artists include Blake Baxter, Diane Best, Ryan Campbell, Gerald Clarke Jr., Sofia Enriquez, Kim Manfredi, Carlos Ramirez, Cara Romero, Aili Schmeltz, Ryan Schneider, Phillip K. Smith III, and Kim Stringfellow.
On February 12, there will be a related panel discussion with artists Clarke, Ramirez, and Stringfellow, moderated by Steven Biller, editor in chief at Palm Springs Life.
Works from the fair will also be online at artsy.net, Intersect’s exclusive online marketplace partner, from Feb. 10 through March 3, 2022.
