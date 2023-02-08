Intersect Palm Springs Returns to the Convention Center

Intersect Palm Springs art fair takes over the Palm Springs Convention Center Feb. 9–12, exhibiting art from 50 galleries from near and far and offering a robust schedule of talks, tours, and other programs.

Hometown representation at the fair comes from four local galleries, including Melissa Morgan Fine Art and Hohmann, alongside 13 Los Angeles dealers and others from France (Boccara, which has locations in Paris and New York), a South Korean gallery (the Busan space Lee & Bae), and Art Labor from Shanghai. The remaining exhibitors come from all over North America.