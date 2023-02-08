Intersect Palm Springs Returns to the Convention Center

Kristopher Wright, "Summer Cyprus," 2022
COURTESY K CONTEMPORARY, INTERSECT PALM SPRINGS
Intersect Palm Springs art fair takes over the Palm Springs Convention Center Feb. 9–12, exhibiting art from 50 galleries from near and far and offering a robust schedule of talks, tours, and other programs.
Hometown representation at the fair comes from four local galleries, including Melissa Morgan Fine Art and Hohmann, alongside 13 Los Angeles dealers and others from France (Boccara, which has locations in Paris and New York), a South Korean gallery (the Busan space Lee & Bae), and Art Labor from Shanghai. The remaining exhibitors come from all over North America.
Daniel Dove, "Grrrl With Guitar," 2022
COURTESY PHILIP MARTIN GALLERY, INTERSECT PALM SPRINGS
Connections with nature
The gorgeous vistas of the Coachella Valley put everyone in a state of mind to consider our place on Earth. Following that train of thought, several exhibitors are theming their presentations around the natural world.
Manneken Press of Bloomington, Illinois, will show Rupert Deese's Rivers & Mountains series, Judy Ledgerwood's "Field of Flowers,” and Anna Kunz's "Echolocation," among others. L.A.'s Philip Martin Gallery will show new works by Aaron Morse and Daniel Dove.
Mimi Chen Ting, "Cornucopia," 2012
COURTESY ARTISTS ESTATE STUDIO, INTERSECT PALM SPRINGS
A Focus on Women
Many of the exhibitors are focusing on work made by women. Brooklyn's Artist Estate Studio will feature work by Siri Berg, Mimi Chen Ting, Judith Dolnick, Hermine Ford, Joan Witek, and others. Kathryn Markel Fine Arts will show work by abstract female artists like Maeve D'Arcy, Joanne Freeman, Conny Goelz Schmitt, and others. Richard Levy Gallery of Albuquerque will show art by Nikesha Breeze and Jennifer Lynch.
In addition to the exhibitions, Intersect will host larger curated spaces focusing on themes ranging from the Mojave Desert ecosystem (Investigations: Zombie Forest) and the surprising parallels between classical art and sports photography (Art, But Make It Sports). Throughout the weekend, spoken word performances and lectures will complement the artistic exhibits. More information about those performances can be found at Intersect's website.
Intersect begins Thursday, Feb. 9, with a preview for VIP ticketholders. The exhibition opens to the general public the following day, starting at 11 a.m. every day through Sunday.