On Dec. 17, 2015, Adrian Cuevas pocketed $90. He was 22, owner of Interstellar Comic Book Store & Collectibles in downtown Palm Springs, and on this opening day had seen his dream come true.

For years he had been a comic book enthusiast, but there was no brick-and-mortar place to check out the latest release or chat with others. When he turned 18, Cuevas worked while attending College of the Desert. “I learned a lot about the paperwork and management for a business,” Cuevas recalls of that job. “The pay was good, but I ultimately left because I was miserable.”

He spent the next two years as an assistant manager at a toyshop where he learned the workings of a retail business. With the thought of opening his own comic book store still burning, he decided to take the leap.

VIDEO: Adrian Cuevas and playing partner J’son White show how to play Magic: The Gathering card game.