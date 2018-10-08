With its large cast, numerous plot lines, and complicated score, Into the Woods is not an easy show to do. Cramming several classic fairy tale characters into one very un-Disney-like story and giving them difficult-to-learn songs with complex rhythms and seemingly random vocal jumps and then — Spoiler Alert — killing off half of them could be considered the work of a creative sadist.

But no, it’s just composer Stephen Sondheim and book writer James Lapine having a little fun and keeping the audience and the actors on their toes. (One challenging example is the wordy title song, which runs nearly 13 minutes and introduces virtually every character while not once repeating itself lyrically. That’s a lot of variations to keep track of.)