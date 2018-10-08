With its large cast, numerous plot lines, and complicated score, Into the Woods is not an easy show to do. Cramming several classic fairy tale characters into one very un-Disney-like story and giving them difficult-to-learn songs with complex rhythms and seemingly random vocal jumps and then — Spoiler Alert — killing off half of them could be considered the work of a creative sadist.
But no, it’s just composer Stephen Sondheim and book writer James Lapine having a little fun and keeping the audience and the actors on their toes. (One challenging example is the wordy title song, which runs nearly 13 minutes and introduces virtually every character while not once repeating itself lyrically. That’s a lot of variations to keep track of.)
Since its premiere in 1986, fans and foes of Into the Woods have often clashed when debating the show’s merits and shortcomings. Despite its long running time, sinister message (be careful what you wish for), and somewhat disturbing — and arguably unnecessary — second act, Into the Woods does manage to maintain its buoyancy to the end. And this production, under the direction of Desert Theatreworks’ Artistic Director Lance Phillips-Martinez, is terrific from start to finish. Wonderfully cast and beautifully costumed, the show moves at a great pace and keeps the audience engaged, even during some pretty dreary moments.
Arik Alvidrez portrays Milky White, and Alisha Bates is The Baker’s Wife.
The cast is exceptional. In the role of Cinderella, Leslye Martinez sings beautifully and possesses the perfect combination of her character’s sadness and optimism. Alden Dickey as The Baker and Alisha Bates as The Baker’s Wife also have lovely voices and bring all the necessary emotions to the plight of this childless but determined couple. As the dim-witted Jack (of beanstalk fame), Ryan Holmes is alternately goofy and loveable, while Cameron Merrihew and John Helms manage to make the two smarmy Princes likeable. Victoria Mendoza is terrific as Little Red Riding Hood and nails her signature number like a pro. And Rebecca Havely brings plenty of humor and panache to her portrayal of The Witch.
Rounding out the superb cast are Michelle Mendoza as Rapunzel, Karen Schmitt as Jack’s Mother, Stan Jenson as both the narrator and the Mysterious Man, and Arik Alvidrez as Milky White, Jack’s cow. All make their characters believable.
The cleverly designed set resembles the junkyard of a genius and provides everything we need to tell the story: Cinderella’s house, Rapunzel’s tower, and, yes, the dark and scary woods. But Phillips-Martinez doesn’t confine the action to the stage; at various times characters come out into the audience, opening up the production. He also sees to it that there is always something going on, always something visual for the audience to sink their teeth into.
While many critics think Into the Woods is a flawed show, the score has been praised as one of Sondheim’s best, despite the fact that none of its songs have made their way into popular culture. I’ve seen quite a few productions of this show over the years, and this is definitely among the best. Highly recommended.
Into the Woods runs through Oct. 21 at the Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo St., Indio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dtworks.org.