Jerry and Barbara Keller hosted the annual fall luncheon for the Israeli Cancer Research Fund at their restaurant, Acqua California Bistro in Rancho Mirage.

Nurse Candice Rosen spoke of the effects of various foods and offered tools to achieve self-health care. Her book, The Pancreatic Oath, is based on how many cancer patients were able to reverse their symptoms by following her methods.

Dr. Jeralyn Brossfield, who has been practicing in the desert since 2002 and is known for partnering with her patients to create total body wellness, also discussed how our food choices impact our health. Brossfield was co-chair of the event with ICRF Coachella Valley Chapter chairman Patrick Mundt.