Ah, the good old days. “Jack Lemmon would play piano at the piano bar in Martoni’s, my uncle’s Italian restaurant in the Trinidad Hotel in Palm Springs,” recalls Tony Riccio, owner and chef of La Bella Cucina in Palm Desert. “It was the late ’70s. I was 12 and had started working in the kitchen at Martoni’s. It was around the time when good authentic Italian food had become a tradition in Palm Springs.”

Though the era certainly didn’t launch the popularity of red sauce joints in and around Palm Springs, it set the tone for what was to come: a destination where a blink-and-you’re-back-in-Rome bowl of spaghetti and meatballs and a flavorful fork-tender veal chop were always close.

It didn’t hurt that Frank Sinatra was a business partner of Riccio’s uncle. (Riccio’s dad, a NYPD lieutenant, looked after Sinatra’s mother.) “They [the Rat Pack and many celebrities] came to Martoni’s and then followed when my uncle closed and started Riccio’s in Palm Springs in ’78,” Riccio continues. “Same quality, more formal atmosphere. That lasted until ’04.” Riccio took the reigns and opened up La Bella Cucina.

The chef/owner is now among those vaunted throughout the area as one who approaches Italian food with old-world style. It is a rare desert breed.