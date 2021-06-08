Daughter Knows Best

When recently retired contractor Ken Kurtz learned that his wife, Becky, and daughter, Jenika Kurtz Cuadra, had made an offer on a new project house, he was hardly amused.

“I didn’t want to go through this again,” he says. Ken had acclimated well to the absence of manual labor in his life since closing Kurtz Construction, and he’d already made a new foray into baking and decorating desserts. Another teardown didn’t sound like retirement to him. “I called the Realtor and asked, ‘What if we decided to put this on the market tomorrow?’ because I was so concerned about it.” The couple’s existing place in Palm Desert was cramped and dark, but they had been flipping for years. If you asked Ken then, he would have told you he’d rather find something that was finished if they were going to upgrade. Regardless, when you’re picky from your own experience, turnkey can be hard to come by.