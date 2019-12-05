Stunning, mountain-framed views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature North Course surround this beautiful Toscana Country Club home. Italianate architecture welcomes guests into the house, showcasing gorgeous stone flooring that continues through the soaring pocket doors into the outdoor living space.

The gourmet kitchen with large wine refrigerator, wet bar, and dining area make this home a chef’s dream. The entertainment continues outside with ample lounging areas overlooking the sparkling pool and spa with tranquil water features. Retire to the enormous master suite with luxurious master bath; guests can enjoy two guest rooms with en-suite bathrooms or the large, private guest house.