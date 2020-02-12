Dramatic Vantage Point

This lovely home at Toscana Country Club features spectacular Western lake and golf views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature South Course framed by the commanding mountains.
Inside the home, the great room showcases the dramatic views and is full of custom and designer beautiful flooring, built-ins, a stone clad wet bar and intricate tile work. The gourmet kitchen features a large island open to the rest of the great room and connected to the dining room.
Outdoors the custom pool with water features, spa and covered verandas all overlook the Jack Nicklaus Signature South Course and mountain views. The master bedroom offers a quiet sitting room and a luxurious master bathroom. The private, detached includes a sitting room, bedroom and en-suite bathroom. In the main home there are two additional guest rooms and en-suite bathrooms.
Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find our current selection of homes and homesites.
VIDEO: Take a tour of the this home at 43407 Via Orvieto in Indian Wells.
Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.
Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is . Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Forno for fine dining, Caffè – a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, , bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
