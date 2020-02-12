Dramatic Vantage Point

This lovely home at Toscana Country Club features spectacular Western lake and golf views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature South Course framed by the commanding mountains.

Inside the home, the great room showcases the dramatic views and is full of custom and designer beautiful flooring, built-ins, a stone clad wet bar and intricate tile work. The gourmet kitchen features a large island open to the rest of the great room and connected to the dining room.

Outdoors the custom pool with water features, spa and covered verandas all overlook the Jack Nicklaus Signature South Course and mountain views. The master bedroom offers a quiet sitting room and a luxurious master bathroom. The private, detached includes a sitting room, bedroom and en-suite bathroom. In the main home there are two additional guest rooms and en-suite bathrooms.

VIDEO: Take a tour of the this home at 43407 Via Orvieto in Indian Wells.