Western Living

Even homes touched by a bit of Hollywood gold dust have sometimes seen better days. That was certainly the case when Jackie Autry, widow of “The Singing Cowboy,” actor, and businessman Gene Autry, first encountered this Palm Springs residence in Old Las Palmas.

She purchased the house in 1997 from the television producer/writer/director Glen Larson (Battlestar Galactica, Magnum P.I. among many others) and over the years the home had been used for television and movie productions. (In another brush with Hollywood history, the producer and studio executive Robert Evans wrote portions of his autobiography, The Kid, while staying with Larson.)