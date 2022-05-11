‘Material Girl’

When H. Kirk Brown III and his wife Jill A. Wiltse began to explore the world of British midcentury design and collect the work of Robin and Lucienne Day, they stumbled upon the creations of another lesser-known and yet equally important designer named Jacqueline Groag. What caught their attention beyond her intricate patterns were the drawings that were included revealing an unexpected peak inside her design process.

“You can't afford to collect Matisse or Picasso these days as a small collector so we were looking for other areas that are beautiful, where the work is beautiful and unusual, but would form an important collection. That was how we found Jacqueline,” says Brown.

Groag made her mark in pattern design following World War II. She was born in Prague in 1903, and trained at the Kunstgewerbeschule in Vienna in the 1920s under Josef Hoffman and Frank Cisek. She produced textile designs for Parisian fashion houses and the Wiener Werkstatte. She and her husband Jacques, a successful interior designer and architect, and together they moved to London in 1939. Jacqueline ’s career took off and during more than 20 years as a freelancer, her work could be seen for carpets, greeting cards, laminates, plastics, textiles, wallpapers, and wrapping papers, while her husband’s work never found the same footing in the UK.

The Denver couple have more than 600 textiles designed by British women and men, including nearly 30 of Groag’s work and about 40 of her drawings. They will bring their collection, Pattern Play: The Contemporary Designs of Jacqueline Groag for viewing at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center starting with a members-only event on May 11. The exhibition officially opens May 12 and continues through Nov. 20.

Brown spoke further with Palm Springs Life about the couples connection to Palm Springs and the art museum, the fascination with Groag and why her work is an important must-see.