Jai Wolf: Victorious Return to Splash House

With the recent release of his debut album, The Cure of Loneliness, and his return to Splash House on June 6, Palm Springs Life connected with Jai to dive deeper into the album’s inspiration, his creative process, and hear his favorite Splash House memory.

An artist through and through, not only does Sajeeb focus his creative energy into writing music but he relishes curating the overall Jai Wolf brand and experience. And it has been such an intentional nature and forward thinking process from choosing a stage name that he would be proud of years later to mindfully reflecting nostalgic moments in his music that Sajeeb continues to make his momentous climb.

I’ve been writing music for 10 years since I was in high school. I was 17 when I started, I’m 27 now. I’ve always been into electronic music, and I tried a bunch of different projects.

Then when I finished up college, I wanted to get really serious about music, so I wanted to pick a name that I could be proud of, and feel like, if I did a bunch of albums, or 10 years went by and I was 30, that I would still be proud of the name. I took some time to really consider what kind of name I wanted to have. Initially, I wanted to be Dire Wolf, but my managers thought it sounded like a metal band. Then I was like, “Oh, maybe I can have a stage name.” I picked Jai, because ethnically, it was from my background, and it was easy to say.

Nice.

That’s how the name started, but I would say that it still took me a few years, after I started Jai Wolf, to truly find my own sound. And I think that the album that I put out last month, The Cure To Loneliness, is where I’ve wanted to go for a really long time. It’s been a 10-year journey, but I’m finally in a place where I’m really proud of the music I’m making, and the album is everything that I stand for as an artist, and the sounds in the album, and the lyrical content, and the sonic, is just stuff that I’ve always wanted to make, and I’m super excited that it’s finally out, you know?

Of course. The Cure To Loneliness is such a provoking title. What moved you to explore this topic? And did you set an intention or message with the album?

I put out my EP, Indian Summer in 2016. And we toured extensively off of that for pretty much, two, three years straight. During that time, we were traveling around, putting on shows, and it became this really grueling sort of life. It was my first time where I was sort of tossed into, tour, tour, tour, tour, tour.