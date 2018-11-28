Wambach says that when people think of the desert, their thoughts are, ‘What could they possibly have there: cactus, dates, what else?’ But there are rich ingredients in the surrounding areas and throughout Greater Palm Springs.

“The big draw for me moving here, other than Palm Springs itself, is being around food sources that are no more than an hour-and-a-half away,” he adds.

And what does it mean to him be part of such a noteworthy event?

“I’m more excited that the Greater Palm Springs is recognized and that I’m included in this group of people that go into The Beard House,” he says. “For me, the real treat sending the best chefs to New York City.”

As for the actual dining experience at The Beard House, Wambach notes that it’s a “tight, small space.”

“Obviously, you have a very influential crowd coming in,” he says. “People hang out, they come into the kitchen while you’re cooking, and they ask questions. It’s a very interactive experience. You’re in a townhome in New York City. You’re not in a hotel or some dungeon basement where you are typically cooking a meal.

“It’s not everyday that you are able to cook in a private residence in New York City.”

The Palm Desert Food & Wine dinner takes place at 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Beard House in New York City. For tickets, visit jamesbeard.org.