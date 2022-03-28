Food Takes Center Stage

Afrim Pristine hit the nail on the head when he declared, “As much as food has to be special, it has to be entertaining.”

The Canadian cheese master issued his statement while demonstrating the preparation of a bufala mozzarella salad at Palm Desert Food & Wine’s James Beard four-course luncheon, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, March 25 in Palm Desert. As a complementary event to Fashion Week El Paseo , the food and wine festival takes place in the same tent-and-courtyard venue. When Food Network’s pastry expert Zac Young expressed good-natured dismay over the lack of a runway (removed to accommodate tables for the luncheon, co-emcee Carla Hall (best known for ABC’s The Chew) strutted down an aisle and executed a model’s turn to show she needed no raised platform for a runway.

VIDEO: Carla Hall makes her entrance at the Jame Beard Luncheon during Palm Desert Food & Wine.