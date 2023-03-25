James Beard Luncheon Lets Guests Learn From the Best

Then, it was time to taste. Afrim Pristine, Canada’s premier maître fromager (cheese master), took the stage as the first course, burrata with fresh peas and watercress, arrived. Featuring a soft burrata ball, peas (Pristine’s favorite), fresh mint, watercress, sesame seeds, toasted crostinis, and chopped pistachios with a delicious aged balsamic vinegar and olive oil dressing, the dish provided the perfect palate warmup, leaving hungry attendees wanting more. While whisking the dressing, Pristine emphasized the importance of selecting quality oil and vinegar and emphasized his love and respect for cheese, a passion that has brought him global success — and his own TV show.

“Think of this cheese like a canvas. It wants to be painted on. I am Picasso now,” he told a captive audience. “The best part of the dish honestly is this dressing, which seeps into the cheese. … Don’t waste the vinaigrette. It’s kind of the magic of the whole dish.”

It was a refreshing spin on what you might normally expect of a burrata salad. There were no tomatoes or leaves of basil to be found. Rather, his recipe leaned into bright, spring-forward ingredients.

“The theme of this dish is respect. I have a huge amount of respect for cheese. I wouldn’t be here today without cheese,” he said. “My dish today is like writing a love letter to cheese.”