Dean’s legendary curiosity and enthusiasm caused the racing bug to strike Bracker, who competed in Porsches for two years and won his first trophy (for second place) in the Palm Springs races of December 1955 — “the race that,” he says, “Jimmy and I were supposed to race together, which of course he never made.”

In his book Jimmy & Me, Bracker describes phoning Dean on Sept. 18, 1955, to report seeing a Porsche Spyder in the window of Hollywood’s Competition Motors. When Dean showed up at his house in the new car, Bracker quickly made a deal to trade in his Porsche Speedster for the Super model his friend had just left at the dealership.

That Super Speedster was the car, Bracker says, that he drove to a second-place finish in the Palm Springs Road Races six months after Dean’s win there.

“Nobody really asked me [about the car],” he says. “I am not sure a lot of them knew it had been Jimmy’s.”

Bracker remembers the Palm Springs races as more than a sporting event.

“The El Mirador Hotel and Howard Manor were favorites of the Beverly Hills class. And Charlie Farrell’s Tennis Club was a big Hollywood draw,” he says. “But the two times Jimmy and I were here together, we stayed at motels in the north end of town. Jimmy didn’t want to hang out with Hollywood people. Also, he didn’t have money then. He was making movies, but they weren’t paying him much.”

Bracker, who met Dean through a mutual friend (East of Eden composer Leonard Rosenman), says they came to Palm Springs on a whim at Dean’s suggestion.

“He was going from one movie to the next [East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause, and Giant]. I think he just felt Hollywood closing in on him,” Bracker opines. “A great part of our relationship was that we didn’t discuss Hollywood and just went with the flow. We were in our 20s and had the same interests most young guys did: cars and women.

“Jimmy and I never had lengthy telephone conversations. Neither one of us liked talking on the phone,” he notes. “He would call and ask, ‘Can you come up to the studio tonight to keep me company?’ He would get bored sitting around [on the movie set]. I got those requests quite a bit just to come shoot the breeze in between whenever they needed him.”