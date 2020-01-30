Renaissance Man

Late in the afternoon of April 30, 1969, as the bright desert sun steadily began to exude gentler hues of twilight, an unusual scene unfolded on a vacant lot high in the Cahuilla Hills. There, amid boulders and scrub brush, an elegant cocktail party was underway. With the entire Coachella Valley stretching out before them, the fashionably dressed attendees sipped on imported Champagne while trying to avoid scuffing their custom-made loafers and designer heels, including architect James H. McNaughton. Nearby, in stark contrast, a gaggle of teenagers in full hillbilly regalia gave out with a banjo concert of “good ole mountain music.” Adding to the surrealist scene was an enormous Great Dane named Pooch and a tiny white poodle so refined it was said to understand only French.

Waggishly dubbed “Champagne on the Rocks,” the festive occasion was a novel way to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new home, a desert retreat to be built for Joe Whiteford, president of the Aeolian-Skinner Organ Company. Whiteford was proving to be a delightful host, moving about in a shimmering gold raw silk shirt and matching trousers while greeting impressive figures, such as composer Frederick Loewe of My Fair Lady and Camelot fame, former Metropolitan Opera diva Lily Pons, and Jolie, Magda, and Eva Gabor, the latter at the pinnacle of her Green Acres fame.

• READ NEXT: The Journey of San Simeonita and James McNaughton.

At the appointed moment, a golden shovel appeared with great fanfare for the ceremonial turning of the earth. It was not handed to Whiteford or any of the attending celebrities but rather to an innocuous-looking middle-age man who emerged from the crowd with a cigarette dangling loosely from his lips. To the chants of “Jimmy! Jimmy!” and popping flash bulbs, the man paused dramatically and then plunged the shovel into the dirt and gave it a quick turn. As the crowd roared its approval, James Henry McNaughton — “Jimmy” to his many friends — broke out into a puckish grin.